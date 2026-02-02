Pulong urges probe into viral photo of alleged drug use

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, on Feb. 2, 2026, urged transparency and accountability after a photo allegedly showing a public official using illegal drugs circulated online.

In a statement, Duterte acknowledged the anxiety the image has caused among Filipinos and stressed that the issue should not be dismissed without proper scrutiny.

“May kumakalat na naman ngayon na larawan na umano’y nagpapakita kay bangag na gumagamit ng ipinagbabawal na droga. Understandably, maraming Pilipino ang nababahala. This raises serious questions that cannot simply be brushed aside. Dili ni angay i-dismiss dayon (Another photo is circulating that allegedly shows ‘bangag’ using illegal drugs. Understandably, many Filipinos are worried. This raises serious questions that cannot simply be dismissed immediately),” he said.

Duterte said that if the image is fabricated, it should undergo an independent, transparent forensic examination to end speculation.

“Kung peke ang litrato, mas maayo nga i-subject kini sa independent, transparent forensic examination aron mahunong ang spekulasyon (If the photo is fake, it should be subjected to an independent, transparent forensic examination to stop the speculation),” he said.

However, he added that if the image is authentic, the public deserves to know the truth. He said that public officials, particularly the President, are held to higher standards of accountability. “Kung tinuod, ang katawhan adunay katungod makadungog sa kamatuoran. Walay angay husgahan base sa hulagway lang. Pero kinahanglan sab hinumduman nga mas taas ang standard sa public office, labi na sa Presidente (If it is real, the people have the right to hear the truth. No one should be judged solely by an image. But it should also be remembered that the standard is higher for those in public office, especially the President),” Duterte added.

He warned that silence or attempts to evade the issue could further erode public trust.

“Ang katahimikan, paglikay, o pagyatak-yatak sa isyu wala’y matabang—makadugang ra sa kawalay pagsalig sa publiko (Silence, evasion, or avoidance of the issue helps no one—it only adds to the public’s lack of trust).”

Duterte also cited past allegations of drug addiction and the refusal to undergo a hair follicle test, saying these factors contribute to lingering doubts among citizens and investors.

“After all, you are called a leader because you are expected to lead, and that can only be done if the people have their full trust in you. Ang balik balik nga alegasyon sa drug addiction bisan pa man sa wala pa ang 2022 ug ang hugot nga pag dumili sa pagpa hair follicle test ang mudungag lang sa kawalay salig sa katawhan ug mga mamuhunan sa atong nasod (The repeated allegations of drug addiction, even before 2022, and the firm refusal to undergo a hair follicle test only add to the lack of trust among the people and investors in our country),” the eldest child of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte said.

He linked public distrust to unresolved corruption allegations involving large-scale public funds, particularly flood control projects.

“Idugang pa nato ang trillion pesos nga nawala sa flood control nga gikan sa buwis sa mga Pilipino. Kung sila nakalimot na sa trillion nga nawala sa flood control corruption nga gina konekta kay Tambaloslos kay Charice ug sa ilang mga kaalyado, kaming mga katawhan padayon nga naghulat sa kasolbaran niini (Add the trillions lost from flood control projects funded by Filipino taxes. If they have forgotten the trillions lost in flood control corruption linked to Tambaloslos, Charice, and their allies, we the people are still waiting for resolution),” he said.

Emphasizing equal application of the law, Duterte said accountability should be stricter for those in power.

He concluded by underscoring that public scrutiny is a core part of democratic governance.

“Ang katawhan nagtan-aw. Ug sa usa ka demokrasya, ang pangutana dili pag-atake kundi obligasyon sa liderato nga motubag. Natuk-an na mo? Diskarte pa more (The people are watching. In a democracy, questioning is not an attack it is the leadership’s obligation to respond. Have you learned? Keep your strategy ready),” he said. DEF