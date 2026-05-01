Pulong warns vs ‘pressure politics’ over SALN scrutiny

DAVAO City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has raised concerns over what he called “pressure politics” in Congress, warning that accountability tools such as the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) could be used selectively amid political tensions and impeachment efforts.

In a statement earlier this week, Duterte questioned the timing of renewed scrutiny over SALNs, suggesting that calls for transparency may be driven more by political convenience than principle. He said the issue appears to resurface when it becomes useful in influencing lawmakers.

“May kumakanta na namang tweety bird… biglang naging uso ang SALN—hindi para sa transparency, kundi para sa timing (Some little bird is singing again … suddenly SALNs are trending — not for transparency, but for timing),” he said.

He also claimed some lawmakers face scrutiny only when they do not align with certain political expectations, raising concerns over whether accountability measures are being applied fairly and consistently.

“May mga kasamahan daw ako sa Kongreso na tila ‘naaalala’ lang bigla kapag hindi sumusunod sa script (Some of my colleagues in Congress, it seems, are suddenly ‘remembered’ only when they refuse to follow the script),” he added.

Duterte warned that such developments could signal a pattern in which votes come with implicit political pressure. He said SALN reviews should not be used as leverage to force lawmakers into compliance.

The lawmaker criticized what he described as “conditional accountability,” arguing that oversight mechanisms should apply equally regardless of political affiliation.

He also alluded to alleged lobbying efforts beyond the House of Representatives, claiming some officials appear more focused on consolidating votes — including in the Senate — than addressing urgent national concerns.

On the impeachment process, Duterte said lawmakers’ votes should reflect the will of the people rather than pressure, directives, or incentives.

“Ang boto sa impeachment ay hindi dapat produkto ng pressure… mandato ito ng taumbayan (Some little bird is singing again … suddenly SALNs are trending — not for transparency, but for timing),” he said.

He urged fellow lawmakers to stand firm despite possible intimidation, expressing hope that integrity would prevail over fear.

Duterte’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the House following multiple impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, with scrutiny over SALNs and other financial disclosures emerging as a key issue.

Under the 1987 Constitution and Republic Act No. 6713, all public officials must file SALNs annually to promote transparency and help detect unexplained wealth. The Supreme Court has also ruled that SALNs are public documents.

Lawmakers backing impeachment complaints have cited alleged inconsistencies and omissions in financial disclosures as grounds for further inquiry, with congressional hearings examining SALNs, bank records, and related documents.

SALNs have figured prominently in past high-profile accountability cases, including the 2012 impeachment of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, where discrepancies in asset declarations became a central issue.

Political analysts, however, note that while SALNs remain a legitimate transparency tool, debates often arise over selective use, privacy concerns, and the timing of investigations, particularly in politically charged environments. DEF