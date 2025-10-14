Pulong’s daughter graduates master's program in Australia

ISABELLE Duterte, the eldest daughter of Davao City First District Representative Paolo Z. Duterte and ex-wife Lovely Sangkula, has achieved a new academic milestone after earning her Master of International Relations degree from the University of Sydney, one of Australia’s most prestigious universities.

Rep. Duterte proudly shared that the solemn graduation rites were held at the university’s Great Hall on October 13, 2025.

He added that her daughter, Isabelle, walked across the stage to receive her diploma, wearing the traditional black academic gown with orange and black hood trim.

Rep. Duterte was among those in attendance, personally witnessing his daughter’s achievement.

“It’s one of those moments every parent dreams of. You could see the pride on Congressman Duterte’s face as Isabelle received her degree. Education has always been something the family values deeply," a family member said.

Isabelle’s academic journey in Australia began several years ago when she completed her undergraduate degree in International Relations at Macquarie University.

Her pursuit of a master’s degree in the same field demonstrates her growing passion for understanding global affairs, diplomacy, and international cooperation.

According to university program details, the Master of International Relations at the University of Sydney is a rigorous postgraduate course designed to train students in global policy analysis, security studies, and the political dynamics shaping the world today.

For Isabelle, it represents more than an academic credential — it is a bridge between her Filipino heritage and her exposure to the wider international community.

Rep. Paolo Duterte, who has often kept family matters private, took time off from his congressional duties to attend the ceremony in Sydney.

Sources close to the family said he was “beaming with pride” as he joined other graduates’ families in celebrating the event.

The lawmaker, known for his active involvement in various local development programs in Davao City, remains equally supportive of his children’s educational pursuits abroad.

According to sources close to the family, Isabelle is expected to explore opportunities related to international development, public service, or diplomacy — areas closely aligned with her field of study, with her second postgraduate degree completed.

Isabelle is the full sister of Davao City Second District Rep. Omar and Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte. CEA with PR