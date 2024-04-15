‘Pulot’ boys from Toril ready for Palaro glory

Humble beginnings

Sanico, the sixth among eight siblings, comes from a family where his mother is a housewife and his father works as a driver. His older brother also started as a ball boy at TTC before becoming a tennis player.

At age five, Sanico began learning the ropes of being a ball boy for a week, though it took him some time to grasp the rules of tennis as a sport.

Anicoche, the third among five children, started as a ball boy at age six, introduced to the job by his elder brother. Raised by their aunt Anniex, whom he affectionately calls Mama Nie, Anicoche's parents separated when he was younger.

Sanico and Anicoche, who are neighbors, only became close friends while working as ball boys at TTC.

When they started learning how to play tennis, Sanico said, "Mamulot sa mi, pag wala nay player gadula sa court, magdula-dula nami (We picked up balls, and when there were no players on the court, we played against each other)."

Anicoche added, "Kay wala man mi'y racket, manghuram mi sa among mga kuya o sa lain hangtud natagaan nami ug racket (Since we didn't have rackets, we borrowed from our brothers or others until we were given rackets)."

Sanico received a second-hand Babolat racket from an engineer who is a member of TTC, which he used until it wore out. He borrowed his cousin's Head racket when he competed in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) and Davraa Meets.

Meanwhile, Anicoche initially used a second-hand Kawasaki ProAce before receiving a slightly-used Head racket from Lorelie Luardo, the six-term TTC court manager, which he also used for the Davraa Meet 2024.

During weekdays, they attend classes from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., then head to TTC to resume their ballboy duties and fit in some practice.

On weekends, they spend the entire day at the courts to earn extra money and practice. They usually go home by 7 p.m. for dinner and catch up on school-related readings or assignments.

Their daily earnings cover their school allowances, with the rest going to their mom and guardian for basic needs like rice.

Sanico mentioned that they usually earn between P150 and P200 a day. However, when players are fewer on the courts, Anicoche noted that they make do with around P100.

Sanico shared,