Pursuing art, navigating challenges

Feeling overworked, underpaid, and unappreciated, 22-year-old creative Vince Joseph W. Lim opens up about the challenges he faces in the bustling creative scene of Davao City. A graduate of Ateneo de Davao University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Lim highlights the struggle of balancing between earning a living and pursuing his passion for art out of his pocket.

Lim laments the lack of support for creatives in the Philippines, sharing that photographers like himself often find themselves relegated to covering life events such as weddings and birthdays.

While he acknowledges the importance of these occasions, he expresses frustration over the stereotype associated with this type of work. As a response, he channels his creative energy into pre-debut or pre-birthday photoshoots.

“Being in the creative industry, kailangan gyud ma-take in na it will not be always rainbows and butterflies. Lisod minahan og kwarta ang imong passion because of course naa gyud ang threats sa burnout and being overwhelmed by all the business that comes with doing art. The things that you once enjoyed will keep you employed (In the creative industry, you need to accept that it won't always be rainbows and butterflies. It's challenging to monetize your passion because burnout and overwhelming responsibilities come with the territory. What once brought you joy becomes a means of employment)," he said.

When asked about his inspiration, Lim credits music, films, photos, and pop culture as sources that creatively move him.

As a child of the new millennium, he emphasizes the abundance of inspiration available through the internet, urging fellow creatives to never stop learning and exploring new things.