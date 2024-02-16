Pursuing art, navigating challenges

Feeling overworked, underpaid, and unappreciated, 22-year-old creative Vince Joseph W. Lim opens up about the challenges he faces in the bustling creative scene of Davao City. A graduate of Ateneo de Davao University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Lim highlights the struggle of balancing between earning a living and pursuing his passion for art out of his pocket.
Lim laments the lack of support for creatives in the Philippines, sharing that photographers like himself often find themselves relegated to covering life events such as weddings and birthdays.
While he acknowledges the importance of these occasions, he expresses frustration over the stereotype associated with this type of work. As a response, he channels his creative energy into pre-debut or pre-birthday photoshoots.
“Being in the creative industry, kailangan gyud ma-take in na it will not be always rainbows and butterflies. Lisod minahan og kwarta ang imong passion because of course naa gyud ang threats sa burnout and being overwhelmed by all the business that comes with doing art. The things that you once enjoyed will keep you employed (In the creative industry, you need to accept that it won't always be rainbows and butterflies. It's challenging to monetize your passion because burnout and overwhelming responsibilities come with the territory. What once brought you joy becomes a means of employment)," he said.
When asked about his inspiration, Lim credits music, films, photos, and pop culture as sources that creatively move him.
As a child of the new millennium, he emphasizes the abundance of inspiration available through the internet, urging fellow creatives to never stop learning and exploring new things.
Currently working as a freelance creative director and photographer in Davao, Lim emphasizes the role of creative individuals in contributing to their communities.
Collaborating closely with Davao-based Warner Artist Paul Pablo, Lim envisions himself, in the years to come, as an artist telling the stories of Davao through his art.
“I want to give back to my parents and my family while doing the things I love the most. It will be a long and whining journey but I know I will get there,” he said. “I want to produce something that moves culture while still being close to my roots.”
Expressing gratitude for the support of his family, Lim acknowledges the battles he faced in pursuing his chosen path, including moments when social pressures took a toll on him.
Despite these challenges, he encourages fellow creatives to persevere, not missing out on opportunities and always giving their best in every project.
“Sa atoang henerasyon, malisod man o gaan ang kinabuhi padayon lang gyud kay naa gyud tay saktong destinasyon para sa atoang kaayohan (In our generation, whether life is tough or easy, let us continue on the right path for our overall wellness),” he said.
Lim's work has gained recognition, with some of his photos featured in Nylon Manila in 2022. Additionally, several of his photos have received approval for inclusion in Photo Vogue Italia, a platform where creatives can submit their work. Once accepted, the approved pieces are added to their online portfolio on the website. RGP