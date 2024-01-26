Pursuing passion for music

INSPIRING others and pursuing her dreams drive Hannah Beatrice Ang, also known as "Hannah The," to continue doing what she loves, overcoming challenges, and spreading her passion for music.
Her unexpected journey as an artist began during the 2020 pandemic, uploading short covers of songs.
Her friend and bandmate Lee Logan sent an instrumental, sparking the creation of her first original song.
“I listened and I just messed around and used an old poem entitled `Encrypted' that I wrote back in college for the lyrics after that my first ever original song was born. I never thought I could write music until that moment,” she said.
Discovering her ability to write music, she harnessed inspiration from her experiences and others' perspectives.
Collaborating with Logan, her producer, and friend, they continue to create more music.
As a singer-songwriter, her music style leans towards indie meets pop, drawing inspiration from artists like Sade Adu, Clairo, and Billie Eilish. While not imitating their sound, Hannah pays homage to their music and incorporates her unique style.
When writing music, she doesn't confine herself to a specific genre, letting creativity flow based on her emotions.
Despite lacking formal training, Hannah sees writing music as a personal challenge, showcasing her dedication and talent developed over her musical career.
Inspired by Sade Adu's humble beginning, Hannah relates her journey to the iconic musician.
Unlike many artists who underwent formal training, Sade discovered her gift and cultivated it independently.
Reflecting on her musical journey in connection to Sade Adu's story, she shared, “Through her influence and my passion for music and how I strive to be a better musician--- it brought me to where I am right now."
Despite self-confidence struggles and doubts due to the absence of formal training, she overcomes challenges by recording inspiration on her phone and working on it later.
Although she has a schedule, Hannah aims to finish writing more songs and release an EP with a mellow and nostalgic vibe.
Her advice to aspiring musicians includes believing in oneself, being confident in artistic identity, seeking platforms to showcase work, and embracing criticism for skill improvement.
To learn more about Hannah Ang, visit her on Spotify (Hannah The), Facebook (Hannah The), YouTube (@hannahthe_), and Instagram (hannahthe_). NRO