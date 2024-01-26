Pursuing passion for music

INSPIRING others and pursuing her dreams drive Hannah Beatrice Ang, also known as "Hannah The," to continue doing what she loves, overcoming challenges, and spreading her passion for music.

Her unexpected journey as an artist began during the 2020 pandemic, uploading short covers of songs.

Her friend and bandmate Lee Logan sent an instrumental, sparking the creation of her first original song.

“I listened and I just messed around and used an old poem entitled `Encrypted' that I wrote back in college for the lyrics after that my first ever original song was born. I never thought I could write music until that moment,” she said.

Discovering her ability to write music, she harnessed inspiration from her experiences and others' perspectives.