PUV driver in Tagum tested positive for illegal drugs

A PUBLIC utility vehicle (PUV) driver from Tagum City tested positive for illegal drugs during the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) surprise drug screening ahead of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day observance on November 1 and November 2.

The random testing, part of the agency’s “Oplan Harabas” initiative, was conducted on October 28 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. The operation aims to ensure the safety of passengers traveling during the Undas holiday by screening public transport drivers for substance use.

Following the test, the Land Transportation Office (LTO-Davao) immediately confiscated the driver’s license, pending results of a mandatory confirmatory test. If confirmed positive, the driver will face sanctions including temporary revocation of the license and mandatory enrollment in a rehabilitation program before being cleared to drive again.

Oplan Harabas is a joint effort of PDEA, LTO, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). It was simultaneously conducted in major terminals across the Davao Region to ensure public safety during the long weekend.

According to PDEA-Davao’s report, a total of 259 drivers underwent drug testing across several areas.

At the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) and GMall terminal, all 77 drivers tested negative.

In Davao del Norte, one of 84 drivers in Tagum City yielded a positive result, while all 29 drivers screened in Davao del Sur tested negative. An additional 69 drivers from other testing sites across the region also returned negative results.

Authorities emphasized that the initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to keeping public transportation safe, particularly during high-traffic periods such as Undas.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO-Davao) said it is also intensifying its security and traffic management operations across cemeteries, transport terminals, and major thoroughfares to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Undas 2025. DEF