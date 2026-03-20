PUV drivers to get financial aid from DOTr, DSWD

PUBLIC utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in the Davao Region are set to receive P5,000 in cash assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) program, officials announced.

Distribution has yet to be rolled out, but further details are expected once implementing guidelines are finalized. In addition, drivers may also receive fuel subsidies under the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Pantawid Pasada Program (PPP), ranging from P1,000 to P10,000 depending on the unit of the vehicle.

Ronnel Victor Panigon, LTFRB-Davao Region Transportation Development Officer, said during the Kapihan sa PIA on March 19, 2026, at NCCC Mall Maa that the fuel subsidy program will also cover approximately 1,000 TNVS drivers and 3,500 taxi drivers. He said the initiatives aim to provide comprehensive financial relief to public transport drivers affected by rising fuel costs.

Panigon explained that the assistance falls under programs led by both the DOTr and DSWD, designed to support drivers across multiple transport sectors. The DOTr’s Pantawid Pasada Program will distribute fuel subsidies through LandBank cards, while DSWD’s cash aid for PUJ drivers is still awaiting rollout.

Meanwhile, Atty. Deanne Aubrey Salcedo, Legal Section Assistant of LTFRB-Davao, reminded operators that the LTFRB central office had immediately suspended the previously approved fare increase and issued a fare guide while waiting for further guidelines.

She said drivers must continue charging the “as-is” fare according to the existing fare matrix, and non-compliance would result in administrative penalties.

Salcedo stressed that drivers who continue to implement the suspended fare increase would be considered overcharging, which is a breach of their franchise conditions.

“Because we already have the directives na suspended [ang price], possibly if they will still charge, katong atoang increase, it will be considered overcharging which is a breach of franchise condition because kung unsa ang dapat naa sa atong taripa mao gyud dapat atoang i charge, so ma-violate nila is overcharging and we also have series of administrative penalties for that; for first offense is P5,000, second offense is P10,000, and then third is P15,000 and suspension,” she said.

(Because we already have the directive that the price increase is suspended, possibly if they will still charge that increase, it will be considered overcharging, which is a breach of franchise conditions because whatever is stated in the fare matrix is what should be charged, so what they will violate is overcharging and we also have a series of administrative penalties for that. For the first offense is P5,000, second offense is P10,000, and then third is P15,000 and suspension)

Officials emphasized that the cash aid and fuel subsidies are part of the government’s broader support for drivers, while strict adherence to the fare matrix ensures fair pricing for commuters. Authorities encouraged all drivers to comply with regulations and urged beneficiaries to claim their financial assistance once distribution begins. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO/HCDC, SUNSTAR INTERN