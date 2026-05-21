PUV drivers urged to avail of P10/L diesel discount

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao (LTFRB Davao) continues to encourage public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to avail of the government’s ongoing P10-per-liter diesel fuel subsidy program.

Led by Regional Director Nonito A. Llanos III, LTFRB Davao said the campaign forms part of the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, and LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II to help ease the burden of rising fuel prices on transport operators and drivers.

The agency said around 4,468 diesel-powered public utility jeepneys and UV Express vans, both traditional and modernized units in Davao Region, qualify for the fuel subsidy program jointly implemented by the Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, and Land Bank of the Philippines.

Qualified beneficiaries include operators with confirmed or active franchises, certificates of public convenience, provisional authority, or special permits issued by LTFRB Davao.

Under the program, beneficiaries may receive discounts of up to 30 liters per day, equivalent to P300 daily savings from Monday to Friday.

Each unit may also avail of up to 150 liters of diesel weekly, allowing beneficiaries to save as much as P1,500 per week at participating gasoline stations across the region.

Llanos advised drivers to look for partner gasoline stations displaying the program’s tarpaulin signage.

“It’s very easy to avail of the discount. You only need to inform the gasoline station personnel of your PUV plate number,” Llanos said.

He said that station personnel will verify the driver’s eligibility through the Landbank application before automatically deducting P10 per liter from the total fuel purchase.

“You can also monitor your weekly fuel consumption and remaining discount through the app so you will know how much subsidy is still available for the current week,” he added.

As of May 18, a total of 53 gasoline stations in Davao Region had joined the program.

The Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office and Land Bank are also continuing to onboard more fuel stations. LTFRB Davao said more than 100 additional gasoline station branches in Davao City had already received participating codes and were awaiting official verification and onboarding as of May 20.

The agency expects more partner gasoline stations to join the program before the end of the month.

Llanos expressed hope that all qualified PUJ and van operators would maximize the fuel subsidy.

“Nanghinaot mi nga tanang benepisyaryo nga mga PUJ ug vans makakuha sa discount base sa maximum amount. Usa kini sa mga lakang nga mahimong direktang makatabang sa mga labing apektado sa pagsaka sa presyo sa krudo ((We hope all PUJ and van beneficiaries can maximize the fuel discount. This is one of the measures that can directly help those most affected by rising fuel prices),” he said. PR