PWC requires students, faculty to follow HFMD protocols after possible case recorded

Vicente Antonio V. Pijano III, PWC chancellor, issued a memorandum on Friday, October 18, 2024, requiring all students to wear facemasks, wash their hands frequently, and carry hygiene kits to reduce the infection risks of HFMD on campus.

“We have one possible case today on campus. While this disease primarily affects animals, the health and safety of our community remain our top priority,” he said.

PWC requires all faculty, staff, and students to wear facemasks on campus to minimize the spread of the virus. They are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and water. The school reminds students that handwashing stations are available near the comfort rooms for their use.

Before entering the school premises, students are reminded to carry personal hygiene kits containing alcohol, hand sanitizer, tissues, and other essentials for sanitation.

PWC stressed the importance of reporting potential cases and advised that if students observe or experience symptoms of HFMD, they should immediately report to the Health Center. The Health Center, in return, will assist the school in tracking potential cases and alerting local authorities.

“Let us work together to ensure that PWC remains a safe and healthy environment for everyone. Your cooperation and diligence in following these guidelines are essential,” PWC said in the memo.

To recall, the Ateneo de Davao University-Basic Education Department through its president Fr. Karel San Juan released a statement that it is transitioning to online learning due to the rise in HFMD cases in the school.

The announcement stated that face-to-face classes are suspended until further notice to avoid risking the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. As of now, the school has recorded 30 cases of HFMD from October 3 to October 16.

Meanwhile, the City Health Office (CHO) encourages parents of children less than six months old who are experiencing symptoms of HFMD to have them checked. The office stated that it is monitoring HFMD cases in the city and urged educational institutions with cases to disinfect their classrooms, toys, playgrounds, and other areas to prevent further spread of the disease.

In Davao City alone, there are around 191 cases of HFMD as of October 16, 2024. This is lower compared to the 479 cases reported in 2023.

Of the 191 cases, 109 were male and 82 were female. The ages of those who contracted the disease range from one to 54 years old. Meanwhile, of the 191 cases, 112 involved individuals aged one to four years old.

The barangays with the most HFMD cases are Barangay Bucana and Calinan, both with 13 cases, followed by Barangay Buhangin with nine cases, Barangay Talomo with eight cases, Barangay Matina Crossing with six cases, and Barangay Tacunan with five cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes HFMD as a common infectious disease that primarily targets children, although it can spread to adolescents and adults, but this is a rare occurrence. The disease is mild and self-limiting, and its common symptoms include fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters found on the hands, feet, and buttocks. HFMD usually lasts about five to seven days; however, if the patient continues to experience severe fever and rashes, it may indicate complications, and parents are advised to take their child to the nearest hospital. RGP