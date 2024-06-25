PWD free movie ordinance still awaiting MOA between LGU, malls

THE Persons with Disability (PWD) Free Movie Privilege Ordinance awaits the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to be signed between the local government unit (LGU) and partner malls.

Davao City Councilor Jessica Bonguyan said during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that this is what they need before they can implement the ordinance.

She said the ordinance was passed and had already been signed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on February 27, 2023.

“Only Dabawenyos who are PWDs can avail of this privilege, and it is non-transferable unless the PWD is present at the cinema during the transaction, with the guardian facilitating,” she said.

Bonguyan said that the MOA between the LGU and malls is scheduled for June 28, 2024, adding that the delay in signing was because the malls were still waiting for approval from their head office.

She added that the malls in the city are encouraged to participate as part of their corporate social responsibility but are not mandated to do so. Some of the participating cinemas in the city include SM Lanang, SM City Davao, Ayala Malls Abreeza, and Gaisano Mall of Davao.

The free movie privilege can be availed only on Mondays during the first screening and applies only to regular cinemas. For blockbuster films, the privilege will apply from the second week of their screening onward.

Each cinema will strictly enforce a “No PWD ID, No Entry” policy for those availing of the privilege. Cinema operators can verify the authenticity of the ID by checking the Records Section of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Additionally, a movie pass booklet will be issued to PWDs by the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office (PDAO). The booklet will include a serial number, the PWD's full name, photo, address, PWD ID number, and signature. It will record the dates and number of movies the PWD has availed throughout the year.

Cinemas will allocate comfortable theater seats for PWD viewers. Areas inside the cinema should be accessible to PWDs in wheelchairs in accordance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344, also known as “An Act to Enhance the Mobility of Disabled Persons by Requiring Certain Buildings, Institutions, Establishments, and Public Utilities to install Facilities and Other Devices.”

Meanwhile, individuals found falsifying their PWD ID will face fines: P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for subsequent offenses. RGP