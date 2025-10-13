Quake-hit Davao areas under state of calamity

SEVERAL provinces and municipalities in Davao Region have declared a state of calamity following the twin earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, near the Philippine Trench on October 10.

The back-to-back tremors, measuring magnitude 7.4 and 6.8, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) identified as "doublet earthquakes," caused widespread damage, triggered mass evacuations, and prompted the suspension of tourism activities across affected areas.

The Davao Oriental provincial government placed the province under a state of calamity on October 11 after the strongest quakes in decades devastated several towns, including Manay, the epicenter, as well as Caraga, Baganga, and Tarragona. These local governments also issued separate declarations to speed up relief and access to calamity funds.

In Davao del Norte, Governor Edwin Jubahib made a similar declaration, assuring residents that the provincial government is working with national agencies and local officials to help affected families and restore normalcy.

Hospitals struggle, but operational

The Manay District Hospital, the only public hospital in the coastal town, suffered heavy damage when its emergency room ceiling collapsed and cracks spread through its main building. Patients were quickly moved to a nearby vacant lot for safety.

According to the Department of Health–Davao Region (DOH-Davao), most hospitals remain operational except Manay District Hospital, which was rendered nonfunctional. As of October 12, the regional death toll had climbed to eight.

Three fatalities were recorded in Davao Oriental, where 330 individuals were treated and later discharged. In Davao de Oro, three miners died after tunnels collapsed, while 40 others sustained injuries. Davao City and Davao Occidental each reported one death.

Davao Oriental Public Information Officer Lovela Tacder said the provincial medical center remains fully functional.

“However, the DOPH-Manay has sustained many damages and cracks. The good news is that some of the patients have already been transferred to the Super Health Center in Manay,” she said.

The DOH placed the region under Blue Code Alert, activating its emergency operations center and deploying medical teams, supplies, and logistics to affected communities.

Relief and assistance underway

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-Davao) reported ₱27.3 million in total assistance to affected families in Davao Oriental. Data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC–Davao) showed that 10 municipalities and 93 barangays were affected, impacting 66,657 families or 282,323 individuals.

As of the latest count, 1,345 families (6,120 individuals) are staying in evacuation centers. At least 278 houses were destroyed, and 912 were partially damaged.

In Davao de Oro, DSWD provided ₱1.17 million in emergency relief, including 2,000 family food packs for 699 families across four towns. Overall, the agency distributed ₱27.3 million worth of aid across Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro.

Tourism sites temporarily closed

The Department of Tourism–Davao Region (DOT-Davao) said several tourism sites and accommodations sustained damage. Six of the affected destinations are in Baganga, Davao Oriental, and one is in the Island Garden City of Samal.

No tourist injuries were reported, but 349 tourism workers, mostly from resorts, were affected. Their names have been endorsed to DSWD for financial and livelihood aid.

As a precaution, DOT temporarily suspended tourism activities in several key attractions, including Mt. Apo Climb, Davao Oriental Welcome Park, Aliwagwag Falls Eco Park, Mt. Hamiguitan Museum, Cape San Agustin, Subangan Museum, Pusan Point, and the National Museum of Davao.

“We assure our stakeholders and communities that the Department of Tourism remains in full coordination with national and local authorities to assist affected workers and help restore tourism operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” DOT-Davao said in a statement.

Authorities continue to urge the public to follow official advisories and avoid spreading unverified information as recovery efforts continue across the Davao Region. DEF