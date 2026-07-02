Qualified PWDs in Davao City to get cash aid this month

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) announced that qualified Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the city are set to receive their annual cash subsidy of P1,500 this month.

Julie Dayaday, head of the CSWDO, said that under the ordinance, qualified PWDs will receive P1,500 in financial assistance, which is still being processed.

Dayaday said they would start the distribution on July 17, 2026, coinciding with National Disability Rights Week, wherein the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) would lead the distribution.

She explained that the distribution is similar to the financial assistance for senior citizens and that this would be done simultaneously rather than in waves.

She added that the payout schedule would then be posted on the CSWDO's official social media account.

“Pareha gihapon sa senior citizen mag-adto gihapon ta uban sa city treasurer’s office sa atoang matag barangay, so katong sa launching sa July 17 pipila lang usa ka barangay but other barangays would follow na,” she said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on June 29, 2026.

(It's the same process as for senior citizens. We will still go with the City Treasurer's Office to each barangay. During the launch on July 17, only a few barangays will be covered initially, while the other barangays will follow according to schedule.)

Dayaday then encouraged PWDs to coordinate with the CSWDO and the PDAO for further announcements regarding the distribution schedule in their respective barangays.

To recall, the 21st Davao City Council approved an ordinance granting annual financial assistance of P1,500 to all qualified PWDs in the city. To qualify, a PWD must hold a valid PWD identification card issued by the PDAO and be a registered voter of the city, among other requirements.

According to the PDAO, as of September 23, 2025, there were approximately 37,612 PWDs in Davao City with valid PWD IDs issued by the PDAO, a significant increase from the 22,000 registered in 2024.

The PDAO said that the top three disability types were physical or orthopedic disabilities, with around 10,000; followed by intellectual disabilities, with about 4,000; and cancer, with an estimated 3,000. RGP