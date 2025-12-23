Quezon, Bukidnon declared insurgency-free

THE municipality of Quezon in Bukidnon has been declared insurgency-free, officials announced on December 19, marking a milestone in the province’s peace-building efforts.

The declaration followed years of coordinated security operations and community programs involving the local government, the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Officials credited the success to a blend of tactical enforcement, social services, and livelihood initiatives.

At the forefront was the 89th Infantry (Makatao) Battalion under the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, led by Lt. Col. Antonio G. Bulao I. Military officials said the battalion combined focused operations with ongoing community engagement, weakening insurgent networks and prompting local leaders and residents to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army persona non grata.

Mayor Pablo “Poling” Lorenzo III credited the result not only to security measures but also to programs that helped former rebels, called “friends rescued,” reintegrate into civilian life. He said government forces continue to maintain a presence in the municipality to safeguard peace gains.

Brig. Gen. Christopher M. Diaz, commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, stressed that troops remain deployed to respond to any threats and that maintaining peace requires ongoing coordination with communities and local authorities.

Quezon joins a growing list of cleared areas in Bukidnon, including San Fernando, Kadingilan, Damulog, Kitaotao, Dangcagan, Kibawe, Don Carlos, Maramag, and Valencia City. The milestone builds on the 2022 declaration of the Davao Region as insurgency-free and the 2023 expansion of the 10th Infantry Division’s operations to southern Bukidnon.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, said the focus now shifts to security consolidation. He emphasized that sustaining peace requires preventing the return of armed groups through the continued delivery of basic services, responsive governance, and active community participation. DEF