Quiboloy’s 5 firearms seized

DAVAO police authorities have seized five firearms legally owned by the ‘fugitive from justice’, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy whose whereabouts have yet to be determined as of this posting.

The police added that his other 14 firearms have already been sold, all with legal documents for the selling.

This, after the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) in collaboration with Area Police-Eastern Mindanao Command and Regional Civil Security confirmed that they had served the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) License Revocation and Restoration Board to the preacher and founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) on May 2, 2024.

The license revocation was also served to one of his followers and co-accused of sexual abuse charges, Ingrid Chavez Canada by the Civil Security Group Head Office.

Meanwhile, the notice to seize Quiboloy’s firearms was received by Marlon Acobo, executive pastor and authorized representative of KJC located at Jose Maria College, Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, Sasa, Davao City.

According to the police report, Acobo turned in five firearms consisting of a Colt Rifle, two Beret Pistols, and two Metrillo Pistols.

Last month, the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office approved the recommendation of the PNP-Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) to strip Quiboloy of the authority to own and possess firearms based on the Republic Act (RA) 10591, Section 4G.

Quiboloy was then only given six months by the security to surrender his 19 registered firearms or they would be subject to police operations for confiscation, considering them as loose firearms.

“Ang naging basehan nito ay ‘yung section 4G ng RA (Republic Act) 10591 na nakasaad doon na ang Section na yun ay nagsasaad na mga qualification at mga requisite para ang isang individual ay mabigyan ng pribelihiyo na mag may-ari at mag-possess ng firearms at magparehistro ng baril at malinaw doon sa section 4G nakalagay doon ang sinumang akusado na ang imposable penalty ay mahigit dalawang taon ay hindi pinapayagan na magkaroon ng pag-aari ang magparehistro ng baril,” PNP Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference.

(The basis for this is Section 4G of Republic Act 10591, which stipulates the qualifications and requisites for an individual to be granted the privilege to own and possess firearms and to register guns. It is clear in that section that any accused person facing an imposable penalty of more than two years is not allowed to own or register a firearm.)

Quiboloy is facing arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City Court. DEF