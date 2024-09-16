Quiboloy’s camp clarifies request to transfer pastor to hospital

KINGDOM of Jesus Christ (KOJC) legal counsel lawyer Israelito Torreon clarified that they only filed a motion to transfer Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to a hospital due to the preacher’s unspecified serious medical illnesses.

This, after Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Saturday, September 14, 2024, slammed KOJC’s request to put the embattled preacher in a Davao City hospital.

Torreon posted his clarification on his official Facebook page, saying that the senator may have been “misinterpreting” several reports concerning Quiboloy’s situation.

“Alternative Motion po namin ang Motion for Hospital Arrest Pero hindi sa Davao City at ginawa namin yun dahil sa delicate medical condition ni Pastor at may edad na rin po kasi siya,” (Our alternative motion is for hospital arrest, but not in Davao City, and we did that because of Pastor's delicate medical condition and because he is already old),” Torreon said.

The lawyer added that Quiboloy’s health is their top priority especially since he is old and has been battling with health problems.

"Pero Request namin yun sa Korte na baka naman Pwede pagbigyan kasi naaawa kami Kay Pastor na Nasa Medyo maliit at Medyo kulang ng bentilasyon na [Selda] at sa edad niya ay mataas ang posibilidad na baka maging malubha condition niya," he maintained, adding that the motion is a part of judicial processes in the Philippines given to some Filipinos who are faced with legal cases.

(But that’s our request to the court hoping it would be granted because we feel sorry for the pastor who is detained in a small and poorly ventilated cell, and at his age, there is a high possibility that his condition may worsen.)

Hontiveros immediately questioned such particular legal remedy of the KOJC, saying “Seryosong mga krimen ng human trafficking, rape, at child abuse ang kinakaharap ni Apollo Quiboloy. Dapat pantay-pantay ang trato sa mga akusado, anuman ang kanilang katayuan o koneksyon," Hontiveros said in a statement. (Apollo Quiboloy is facing serious crimes of human trafficking, rape, and child abuse. The accused must be treated equally, regardless of their status or connection)

Hontiveros also claimed that Quiboloy should not be free to determine where he would be detained.

"Wala na siya sa loob ng ‘King Dome,’ kaya huwag na siyang mag-astang Diyos," (He is no longer inside the "King Dome," so stop pretending to be God) the official said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo revealed earlier this week that Quiboloy's camp made a motion before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 for the hospital arrest of Quiboloy and one of his co-accused, Ingrid Canada.

"Nag-motion din po ang mga abogado po nina Quiboloy na malipat po itong si Quiboloy at Ingrid Canada doon po sa [Veterans Memorial Medical Center] po sa Davao because, accordingly, mayroon po silang mga existing medical condition at nahihirapan po sila sa custodial facility,” Fajardo said.

(Quiboloy's lawyers also made a motion that Quiboloy and Ingrid Canada be transferred to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Davao because, accordingly, they have existing medical conditions and are having difficulty in the custodial facility)

In response to the motion, the judge ordered the PNP to enable Quiboloy and Canada's medical examination by government doctors. While the court ordered that the preacher's four co-accused be transported to the Pasig City Jail, it also ordered that Quiboloy remain in the PNP detention facility pending the outcome of his medical examination. DEF