Quiboloy's lawyer seeks fair probe amid trafficking, sexual abuse claims

DESPITE the ongoing legal tensions between the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), KOJC's legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon, remains hopeful that the PNP will conduct a fair investigation into the human trafficking charges against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The case involves allegations from five young female missionaries who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Quiboloy years ago. According to Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director Col. Hansel Marantan, a press statement released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, outlines these accusations.

Torreon expressed his hope for a thorough investigation, urging the PNP to handle the case professionally. He also cautioned against excessive publicity due to the potential influence of political motives.

"I pray that the PNP would handle the investigations of these new alleged cases with care and professionalism and not subject the same to much publicity owing to the high possibility that these alleged new complainants may have been influenced only by some forces whose aim is not to obtain justice but to score much-needed political points,” he shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, September 12.

However, Torreon also noted that there has been no official confirmation of the investigation's accuracy. “I have to verify the information from Colonel Hansel Marantan himself because I do not have any details as to the identities of these supposed five pastoral women. Hence, I cannot speculate as to whether or not their claims are true or merely made up just to smear further the good name and reputation of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy,” he said.

Claims and denials

Marantan previously stated that Quiboloy, who surrendered to the military on Sunday, September 8, allegedly coerced his assistants, known as "pastorals," into having sex with him. He reportedly threatened them with the "Angels of Death," a biblical reference that has been interpreted differently across various religious contexts.

He stated that several young women from the pastoral community had come forward, tearfully recounting their alleged experiences of sexual abuse, some starting as young as 13. These women claimed they were threatened with divine retribution if they broke their silence.

A press conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024, revealed that the five alleged victims of sexual abuse reached out to the Davao City Police Office following the Senate hearing on September 6 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP).

Marantan noted that all five victims, all under 25 and from diverse racial backgrounds, contacted him. Two spoke in person, and three via video call, alleging abuse by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. According to Marantan, Quiboloy reportedly told the victims that by offering themselves to him, they were drawing closer to the "anointed one" and would be rewarded in heaven.

Many of the victims, who come from broken families or were misled under the guise of education, have submitted sworn statements and medical records.

The DCPO chief confirmed that further charges, including those related to sexual and human trafficking, are being pursued.

In a previous statement, Quiboloy denied all allegations, calling them false and accusing the women of harboring a "Potiphar's wife syndrome." He claimed they fabricated these accusations after being rejected by him. He further explained that the claims stemmed from their belief that they would benefit financially from their association with him.

"Ako po ay hindi nag-asawa. Ngayon inaakusahan ako ng napakaraming babae. Eto po ang kasalanan ko. Pinayaman ako ng Panginoon. Akala nila sa akin, single ako, kaya pinag-aagawan ako. Pagkatapos na ako'y maghihinde, mapapahiya, ibabaliktad nila sa akin. 'Yan ang tinatawag kong Potiphar's wife syndrome (I did not marry. Now, I am being accused by so many women. This is my fault: The Lord made me wealthy. They thought I was single, and they began fighting over me. After I turned them down and embarrassed them, they twisted the story against me. This is what I call the Potiphar’s wife syndrome)," he said in a 36-minute video.

Senate inquiry

Quiboloy is also on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) most-wanted list for alleged involvement in a labor trafficking scheme. The scheme reportedly brought church members to the U.S. under fraudulent visas and forced them to raise donations for a fictitious charity. These funds were allegedly used to support church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders.

Female members were reportedly recruited as personal assistants, with some claiming they were forced to perform sexual acts during what was referred to as "night duty."

In a 36-minute video released in February, Quiboloy refuted the claims in a first Senate hearing in January, reiterating his innocence and accusing his former assistants of spreading falsehoods. He argued that their accusations were attempts to damage his reputation after being rejected.

During the hearing, former followers of Quiboloy, including two Ukrainian nationals, accused him of repeatedly raping them over several years. In response, Quiboloy stated that his former followers were competing for his attention, claiming that they believed they would become wealthy through their association with him. He asserted that his late response to the accusations was meant to discredit the alleged victims. Additionally, he suggested that the accusers had been embarrassed and financially compensated, which he claimed led them to distort the narrative.

In light of these allegations, Senator Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution 884 on December 11, 2023, calling for an investigation into alleged large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse, and child abuse within the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, an organization led by Quiboloy. She currently chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

The Senate inquiry, led by Senator Risa Hontiveros, began on January 23. Quiboloy has denied all allegations and missed several hearings. In February, he accused President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos of conspiring with the U.S. to silence him.

Quiboloy’s supporters have protested the hearings, calling them unjust and demanding Hontiveros’s resignation.

Religious perspective

A religious defender from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), who preferred to remain anonymous, shared her views on Quiboloy’s teachings. She said that the Bible references angels in both the Old and New Testaments and noted that interpretations of divine truths can vary.

According to her, Quiboloy’s actions, if true, are "never righteous" as sexual assault violates a woman's chastity. She cited biblical sources to explain the role of angels, distinguishing between spirits and beings with physical bodies. DEF