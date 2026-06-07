Quick restoration of waste services called; Dabawenyos’ role in waste mgmt stressed

CONCERNS over public sanitation and waste management are mounting among Davao City residents and business owners following the operational disruption at the city’s sanitary landfill, which has led to delays in garbage collection across several areas.

The situation arose after a portion of the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, collapsed, prompting authorities to implement measures to restore safe operations and ensure continued waste disposal services.

For many Dabawenyos, the immediate concern is the possible accumulation of uncollected garbage in residential communities and commercial districts.

"I understand that accidents can happen, but I hope the city can resolve this quickly because garbage piling up can attract pests and cause health problems," said 42-year-old Maria Teresa Alingod, a resident of Mineral Village, Garcia Heights, Bajada, Davao City.

Another resident, street vendor Joel Moñaza, told SunStar Davao that they are already adjusting their waste disposal practices amid uncertainties in collection schedules.

"Ga-adjust nami hinay-hinay kay di makaya amoang basura isip vendor diri sa downtown. Apan, unta lang ma-aksyonan dayon kini sa atoang gobyerno labina sa ahensya nga ga-kolekta [sa basura] kay lain pud ibutang namo o ipundok namo ang mga basura sa amoang balay,

manimaho kini ," he said.

(We are gradually adjusting because, as vendors here in downtown, we can no longer manage the amount of garbage we generate. However, we hope the government, especially the agency responsible for collecting waste, will address this immediately. It would not be practical for us to bring home or stockpile our garbage there, as it would start to smell.)

Local businesses, particularly those in the food and hospitality sectors, have likewise expressed concern over the disruption.

A 29-year-old store manager of a samgyeopsal restaurant along Bajada, who requested anonymity, said prolonged delays in garbage collection could pose sanitation challenges for food establishments.

“Restaurants generate waste every day. Even a few days of delay can become a challenge, especially for establishments handling food. We hope there will be temporary measures while repairs are ongoing,” she said in an interview on June 4.

She added that regular waste collection is essential to maintaining cleanliness, food safety standards, and a healthy environment for both employees and customers.

Despite public concerns, an environmental expert said the situation remains manageable and can still be resolved through proper engineering interventions.

Geologist Dana Gabrielle B. Tautho, PhD, Environmental Planner and Project Manager of Ridge to Reef, Inc., told SunStar Davao in an online interview that there is no reason for undue alarm, although swift action is necessary.

"As a contractor specializing in environmental facilities, particularly sanitary landfills, I believe the situation is still manageable and can be addressed through proper engineering design, planning, and construction interventions. We can still save the situation," Tautho said.

"In fact, we are already in close coordination with the concerned offices to explore and implement appropriate solutions," she added.

According to Tautho, the challenge lies in addressing the issue urgently because waste generation continues daily, making the sanitary landfill a vital component of the city's solid waste management system.

She also emphasized that while local governments carry the responsibility of collecting and disposing of waste under Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, residents also play a critical role in reducing the burden on disposal facilities.

"Solid waste management is a shared responsibility. While the government must ensure proper collection and disposal, the public also has an important role in reducing waste at the source, practicing segregation, and minimizing waste generation to help extend the operational life of our sanitary landfill facilities," she said.

The Davao City Government and environmental authorities have assured the public that efforts are underway to safely restore landfill operations and prevent further disruptions.

On June 5, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) confirmed it will lift the suspension order on the city’s sanitary landfill once the Davao City government has completed all required safety and engineering interventions.

“Once we confirm that all safety measures are in place, we can consider lifting the suspension order,” Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao Regional Director Alnulfo M. Alvarez said.

DENR-Davao regional executive director lawyer Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan said the agency issued the suspension order on May 21 to facilitate search and retrieval operations, conduct geotechnical assessments, and protect nearby communities from further risks.

Since then, DENR technical teams have conducted daily inspections and coordination meetings with the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), City Engineer's Office (CEO), and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRMO) to guide rehabilitation efforts.

“The cooperation between DENR regional offices, Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region, and the City Government of Davao has been consistent and constructive. Everyone is aligned on the same goal: to restore operations safely and protect the communities around the SLF,” Dumagan said.

DENR and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) said they recognize the urgency of restoring landfill operations as garbage collection delays continue to affect parts of the city. However, officials stressed that public safety and environmental protection remain the top priorities.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte revealed that a new sanitary landfill adjacent to the existing facility has been under construction since 2024 and is expected to become operational by June 16.

The mayor said the project has already secured its Environmental Compliance Certificate, with only the loading bay remaining under construction and preparations for an alternative disposal facility were already underway before the May 20 incident.

“Should our recommendation be given due weight, the need to consider your office as a garbage collection point may no longer arise prior to the new facility becoming operational on June 16, 2026,” Duterte said. DEF