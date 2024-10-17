Quitain updates barangay law guide for easy reference

DAVAO City Mayor J. Melchor Quitain expressed hope that the second edition of the Compilation of Basic Laws and Principles Affecting the Barangay will aid in addressing cases brought before the council regarding barangays.

During the 20th Council session on Tuesday morning, October 16, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Quitain announced that he had completed updating the compilation and hoped it would assist the next council in resolving barangay-related issues.

“This is a 2024 edition so I made this which I will be donating to the Sanguniang Panlungsod so that it may be an easy reference for them if matters concerning the barangay will pop out here in the session,” he said.

Quitain added that this would be one of his final projects for 2024, and each of the city’s 182 barangays would receive a copy. The purpose of the compilation is to guide barangay officials in performing their duties within their respective jurisdictions. It provides essential information on the roles of the barangay council, conflict resolution procedures, and the implementation of local ordinances, among other topics.

The updated edition covers the most common issues barangay officials encounter and offers guidance on how to address these challenges effectively.

The book was initially started by Atty. Jesus Melchor V. Quitain, the vice mayor's father, a former city legal officer, city administrator, and First District councilor of Davao City. The elder Quitain frequently provided legal advice to barangay officials during his time as City Legal Officer and City Administrator, prompting the creation of the original compilation.

The incumbent vice mayor has been serving Davao City since June 30, 2022. In the recent filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC), he filed for councilor in the First District, while incumbent Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte filed for vice mayor of Davao City. RGP