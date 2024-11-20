Rabies cases spike in Tagum, parents urged to be vigilant

THE Tagum City Health Office (CHO-Tagum) has called on parents to be vigilant following the death of a 10-year-old child from rabies in Barangay Magugpo East.

Dr. Arnel Florendo, head of CHO-Tagum, underscored the importance of open communication between parents and children regarding dog or cat bites and scratches. He noted that fear of reprimand often prevents children from reporting incidents, which can delay life-saving treatment.

“Wala man gyud nag tug-an ang bata na nakambrasan siya sa iro one month ago, sayang kaayo ang bata sayang kaayo ang kinabuhi kung nagsulti palang siya nabakunahan ug buhi pa unta siya karun (The child didn’t tell his parents he had been scratched by a dog a month ago. If he had informed them, he could have been vaccinated and would still be alive today),” he said.

Florendo said dogs are the primary carriers of rabies in the Philippines, followed by cats. He also said that rabies can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or even close contact like kissing a dog.

He urged pet owners to leash their animals in public and prevent them from roaming freely to minimize risks. The fatal case involved a scratch from a neighbor’s dog.

The child, who was hospitalized late last week, succumbed to rabies on Sunday after being treated at Tagum Global City Hospital and later transferred to Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC). Three individuals who had close contact with the child received prophylactic treatment at DRMC.

Rising cases

CHO-Tagum has reported four rabies-related deaths this year and treats 50 to 100 patients daily for dog and cat bites. These cases include children, the elderly, and even infants.

Florendo acknowledged the city’s shortage of anti-rabies vaccine doses, with up to five patients sharing a vial costing ₱1,400 to ₱1,700. Patients cover the cost of their first two doses, while the third dose is provided free of charge.

Priority is given to those bitten by stray dogs.

The number of patients seeking anti-rabies vaccines has increased due to the establishment of the Animal Bite Center and heightened public awareness.

Preventing rabies

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies is transmitted through saliva via bites, scratches, or contact with mucous membranes. While the disease is preventable through dog or cat vaccination and bite prevention, it becomes 100 percent fatal once symptoms appear.

CHO-Tagum continues to advocate for responsible pet ownership and immediate medical attention for bite or scratch victims to prevent further tragedies. RGP

