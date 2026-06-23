Racco-Davao: Complete adoption process

THE Regional Alternative Child Care Office-Davao Region (Racco-Davao) is urging families caring for children without legal adoption documents to complete the proper adoption process, emphasizing that legal adoption safeguards a child's identity, rights, and future.

During Monday's Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao Annex, Racco-Davao highlighted the importance of legal adoption, particularly for newborns, foundlings, and children under substitute parental care, noting that the process provides legal recognition and protection for children within their adoptive families.

“If you truly love and care for the child, then you should think of the legal process because it secures the child’s future,” Atty. Kristelle May Cagatin, legal officer of Racco-Davao, said during the event on June 22, 2026.

Cagatin explained that legal adoption grants parental authority, legitimacy, and succession rights to children, allowing them to enjoy the same legal protections and inheritance rights as biological children.

She said children who are raised by families without undergoing the legal adoption process may face complications involving inheritance, family relations, and legal recognition after the death of their adoptive parents.

The agency also promoted Republic Act 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, which recognizes and protects the rights of foundlings and abandoned children by ensuring their legal identity and access to government services.

Meanwhile, Racco reiterated the importance of foster care as a temporary alternative for children who cannot remain with their biological families. The agency reported that 50 licensed foster parents are currently caring for 63 foster children across the Davao Region.

Under the Foster Care Act of 2012, foster parents must be of legal age, possess good moral character, be physically and emotionally capable of caring for a child, and be willing to undergo continuous training and assessment.

Racco said foster care provides children with a safe family environment while awaiting reunification with their biological families, adoption, or other permanent care arrangements.

The agency is also encouraging local government units to strengthen foster care programs to ensure that more children, including abandoned newborns and children in need of special protection, are provided with safe and nurturing homes.

Officials emphasized that every child deserves a family and that legal adoption remains one of the most effective ways to secure a child's rights, welfare, and long-term future. CATHY JANE ORIAS / SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN