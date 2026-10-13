Racco-Davao urges adoption legalization before simulated birth law expires

WITH only three years left before the amnesty period under Republic Act No. 11222, or the Simulated Birth Record Law, expires, the Regional Alternative Child Care Office (Racco)-Davao is intensifying calls for adoptive parents and custodians to legalize the adoption of children under their care.

Speaking during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum at SM City Davao on October 12, 2026, Joberlyn Juario, social welfare officer II of Racco-Davao, disclosed that the region has only approved and legalized 30 cases of simulated birth records since the law's implementation began in 2022.

While field orientations and municipality visits have prompted numerous families to come forward and express intent, many cases remain ongoing or are still in the initial stages of documentation.

Expressing optimism for a higher turnout, Juario stated, "We are hoping nga daghan gyud ang mag-express (We are hoping that many will really express [their intent])," emphasizing that time is running out under the law's 10-year amnesty period, which is now in its seventh year.

RA 11222 grants administrative relief and immunity from criminal prosecution for individuals involved in the simulation of birth records, provided they initiate proceedings to rectify the child's status.

Juario assured the public that criminal charges will not be filed against those who avail themselves of the amnesty during this period, noting that the law protects participants from complaints initiated by involved parties as long as the adoption is properly processed.

Racco-Davao noted that complications often surface when families delay legalization until disputes arise. Many individuals only seek administrative or legal recourse later in life due to emerging conflicts of interest over inheritance, property rights, and asset distribution when adoptive parents pass away.

Warning against such delays, Juario highlighted: "Mao na siya ang hagit sa katong mga involved sa simulation of birth record nga dili nato hulaton kana nga situation sa usa ka family. Dapat as early as possible, mu-process na sila (That is the challenge to those involved in the simulation of birth records: we should not wait for that situation in a family. They should process it as early as possible).”

Without formal legal adoption, a child's right to property and legal affiliation can be contested in court.

Furthermore, office records show that many applicants seeking to legalize simulated births are senior citizens who discover they lack proper Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) birth records, requiring them to undergo late registration procedures first.

Additional procedural requirements — such as securing a Certificate Declaring a Child Legally Available for Adoption (CDCLAA) for non-relative minors — can also extend processing timelines.

To date, the office has issued CDCLAAs for 188 children, while the region has reached 257 legally adopted children with completed orders of adoption and certificates of finality.

Racco-Davao will hold a face-to-face adoption forum on October 21, 2026, and an online adoption forum on October 30, 2026. Interested parties are advised to visit the regional office in Bangkal to secure permanent placements and safeguard the future rights of children in their care. GRS