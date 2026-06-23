Racco-Davao urges LGUs to form foster care programs

THE Regional Alternative Child Care Office-Davao Region (Racco-Davao) said that they are encouraging the public to be part of the foster care program as the number of children in need of foster families increases.

Atty. Kristelle May O. Cagatin, legal officer of Racco-Davao, said that there are about 50 licensed foster parents in the region and around 63 foster children under their care.

Data from Racco-Davao shows a widening gap in foster care capacity, with 62 recorded licensed foster families caring for 82 children in 2024.

Cagatin said the office hopes that the local government units in the region will establish their own foster care programs, since the number of abandoned children has increased.

"Mas maayo man gyud nang one-on-one ang care ba kaysa ibutang nato sila sa institutions, mao nang gina-awhag gyud nato kung pwede ang LGUs mag-develop og foster families," she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on June 23, 2026, at SM City Davao.

(It is really much better to have one-on-one care rather than putting them in institutions, which is why we are strongly urging LGUs, if possible, to develop foster families.)

She said that most of the foster parents are concentrated in Davao City, with some coming from Sta. Cruz, Digos City, Sulop, Malita, Don Marcelino, Panabo City, Tagum City, Monkayo, Lupon, and Malalag, while other areas have no licensed foster parents.

Qualifications to be a foster parent

Cagatin said that the qualifications for individuals to be licensed foster parents are based on Republic Act No. 10165, also known as the Foster Care Act of 2012. A foster parent should be of legal age and at least 16 years older than the child unless the foster parent is a relative; have good moral character as evidenced by NBI and police clearances; be physically and mentally capable and emotionally mature; and have a genuine interest, capacity, and commitment to parenting and providing a stable community for the child.

She expressed that some parents are only interested in fostering children because of the monthly subsidy, which is P8,000 for children and P10,000 for differently abled children. However, she stressed that foster parents should look beyond the subsidy, have genuine care for the children, and possess the financial capacity to support them since the subsidy does not suffice to provide for the needs of the child.

Another qualification is that the family should have a harmonious relationship among its members since they refrain from placing children in conflicted families. She said that prospective foster parents also need to attend the pre-adoption and foster care forum so that they will be given guidance on how to be foster parents.

Cagatin said that Racco looks into the best interest of the foster child; hence, the office is not only looking into the financial capabilities of the foster parents but also the child's placement within the family.

What is foster care?

The difference between foster care and adoption is that adoption is a permanent placement of children, while foster care is an alternative child care program that provides temporary placement for children who are neglected, abused, abandoned, or in other special circumstances with licensed foster families.

Foster care in the Philippines is governed by RA 10165, otherwise known as the Foster Care Act of 2012, which aims to provide neglected, abused, abandoned, or surrendered children with a substitute family environment instead of institutional care, such as homes for girls, boys' homes, or orphanages. RGP