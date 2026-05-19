RAFC Davao says most agri projects fully utilized

THE Regional Agri-Fishery Council (RAFC) Davao Region reported positive results from its latest monitoring of agriculture projects across Davao Region, citing strong implementation and generally satisfied farmer-beneficiaries.

RAFC Davao chairperson and Beekeepers Network Philippines Foundation Inc. president Epifanio Loyola Jr. said the council recently monitored 88 agriculture-related projects across the region, with only two projects found to be underutilized because of minor machinery problems.

“Last week, natapos namin yung monitoring namin, whole region meron kaming na monitor na 88 projects, out of 88 medyo may dalawa doon na not utilized, may konting problema doon sa makina (Last week, we completed our monitoring across the region. We assessed 88 projects, and only about two were not fully utilized because of minor machinery issues)," Loyola said during a press briefing.

Loyola said the assessment was not meant to find faults but to ensure government interventions reach intended beneficiaries and that concerns raised at the local level are properly addressed. He added that most beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the support provided by the Department of Agriculture.

The monitoring was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries as part of a nationwide evaluation covering 17 regions. Loyola said Davao Region posted one of the strongest results during the review period.

Aside from project inspections, the council also conducted consultations with farmers and fisherfolk to identify additional needs that could be endorsed to the Department of Agriculture for funding or policy support.

However, Loyola said concerns from remote communities do not always reach national offices because of multiple layers of coordination at the municipal and provincial levels. He stressed the need to strengthen direct consultations at the grassroots level.

“Sa consultation na ginagawa namin, nakita namin na di umaabot sa Department of Agriculture kasi yung nasa mga munisipyo… minsan hindi nakakaabot sa region (During our consultations, we found that some concerns do not reach the Department of Agriculture because issues raised at the municipal level are not always forwarded to the regional office)," Loyola said.

He said stronger communication channels between local stakeholders and government agencies are needed to ensure concerns from farming and fishing communities are properly addressed.

The council continues to submit recommendations to regional and national agencies, particularly for projects requiring larger funding support. Agri-fishery councils nationwide also regularly meet with the agriculture secretary to discuss sector-wide concerns and improve program implementation.

“Ang consultation para marinig ng pamahalaan ang pangangailangan ng mga nasa baba (These consultations allow the government to hear the needs of communities on the ground).,” Loyola added. LEAN CARMIL TOCMO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN