Rain forecast, heat caution for Davao

THE state weather bureau announced on Sunday, April 21, that the entire regions of Davao and Caraga will experience slight to moderate rains due to a trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) persisting for 24 hours.

The announcement also identified specific areas in southern Mindanao where flash floods or landslides may occur during continuous moderate to heavy downpours, especially in disaster-prone zones.

According to the daily public forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Caraga and the Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA's trough.

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Winds will be light to moderate from the east to northeast, with seas expected to be slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, a ridge of a high-pressure area (HPA) will extend over the eastern section of Luzon.

Elsewhere in the country, light to moderate winds from the east to northeast direction will prevail, along with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Regarding the heat index, the Davao Region, particularly Davao City, has remained at caution to extreme caution levels for the past week (April 15 to 20).

The public is advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and cramps, referring to the heat index chart, as prolonged exposure could lead to heat stroke. DEF