Rains bring hope to farmers

(Despite the cold here, we can't handle the heat. Even our well and stream have dried up. We live by the river, believing that as long as we are here, the well and river will never run dry. But now, for the first time, we've experienced the bottom of the balloon cracking. The corn withered and looks like onions).

She noted that her neighbors' farms also suffered the same fate.

Selling their homegrown vegetables helped supplement their meager family income, which mainly relies on her husband's salary as a weeder at Del Monte farm in Bukidnon. Instead of buying vegetables, Arlene's family would harvest what they needed from their farm. But that is no longer possible today.

With the weather improving, Arlene needs to find resources to pay for labor to clean and till the land and plant seedlings again. Her husband can only work on their farm during his Sunday day-offs.

However, because three of her children are beneficiaries of the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), she is not entitled to any additional government assistance to restore her vegetable farm.

"Dili man taga-bulan ang 4Ps. Sa upat ka bulan, ka usa ra masudlan akong ATM ug P5,000. Short-short gyud mi (The 4Ps assistance is not monthly. I received P5,000 only once in four months. We often fall short)," Arlene added.

Impact

Over 300 farmers in Davao City have been impacted by the dry conditions caused by the El Niño phenomenon. While cash crops like corn, rice, and vegetables will need two to three months to recover, there is a silver lining: a bountiful harvest of fruits, including durian, mangosteen, lanzones, and rambutan, is expected in August to September, thanks to the regular rains that started in May.

Edgardo Haspe, head of the Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO), in an interview at his office on Monday, May 27, 2024, said that while more than 300 farmers have been affected, the extent of the damage to their crops is still being determined.

“Nagsugod na atoang final assessment kung unsay extent sa damage sa cash crops nato. Nag-create ta og team para sa assessment (We have started our final assessment to determine the extent of the damage to our cash crops. We created a team for that),” he told SunStar Davao.

Since the affected barangays are in far-flung sitios in the Marilog, Tugbok, and Paquibato districts, Haspe said the assessment would take until mid-June to complete.

To help ease the burden, CAgrO is processing the purchase of seeds and fertilizers, which will be distributed to the affected farmers.

The planting season runs from March to May. The farmers risked planting in March and April, but their crops didn’t survive due to the intense heat. There were only two or three days of rain in April compared to the many days with high temperatures.

According to a City Information Office (CIO) report, as of April, a total of 108 farmers in Davao City have been affected by El Niño, with reported crop damage amounting to P5,161,611. Approximately 93.33 hectares of crops were damaged by the dry spell in the Tugbok, Marilog, Calinan, and Paquibato districts. However, the extent of the crop damage is expected to increase once the final assessment is completed.