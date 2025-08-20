Rains continue to pour in Mindanao due to ITCZ

MINDANAO will continue to experience rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 24-hour forecast bulletin issued from August 20 to August 21.

The state weather bureau warned that the ITCZ will bring “partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms” across Mindanao, adding that “possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.”

On August 19, several areas in Davao City and nearby provinces were hit by flooding following heavy downpours. The Island Garden City of Samal also suspended classes in all levels, both public and private, as a precautionary measure.

Pagasa likewise reported that Palawan will have “cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms” due to the ITCZ, while Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will experience similar conditions brought by easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect “partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.”

Authorities are urging residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and continue monitoring official weather advisories.

The ITCZ is a belt of low pressure near the equator where trade winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge. This convergence causes frequent cloud formation and thunderstorms, making it one of the main drivers of rainy weather in the Philippines, especially during the wet season. DEF