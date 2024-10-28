Rainy All Souls, All Saints days

WITH the ongoing weather disturbances in the country, the regional Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said several parts of the Davao Region are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains on All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day due to the trough of Tropical Storm Kristine and threats of La Niña.

Lolita Vinalay, Chief Meteorological Officer of Pagasa-Davao Complex Station (Pagasa-Davao), said earlier this week that based on their weather outlook, rain will fall between the afternoon or evening of Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, this year. Vinalay further advised all Dabawenyos to brace for the impact of possible flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas.

“The trough of Kristine may bring mostly cloudy skies over most of Southern Luzon and Visayas. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, with a higher chance of thunderstorms over the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon due to Easterlies and over Mindanao due to the trough of Kristine,” Pagasa’s weekly weather outlook from October 25 to November 1 stated.

“The weather scenario next week is based on the latest forecast scenario for Tropical Cyclones KRISTINE and KONGREY (pre-LEON). Considerable changes in their forecast scenarios will significantly affect the weather outlook of the country for next week,” the announcement furthered.

Earlier this week, Pagasa reported that more typhoons from the Pacific will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November of this year due to the country's developing cold phase of La Niña wherein a greater percentage of typhoons will hit the Philippine landmass and are more likely to landfall in the island of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the state weather agency also noted that the country may experience La Niña from September to November, with the first signs of the phenomenon being successive tropical cyclones. It is anticipated to continue until the first quarter of 2025. DEF