Raipe, Mabait bag 16K titles of Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1

Sean Raipe of General Santos City and Myrasol Mabait of Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City secured the 16-kilometer (km) category of the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Davao Leg 1 held on Sunday, June 16, in an out-and-back course from the Palos Verdes Country Club, located inside Davao Riverfront Corporate City on Ma-a Diversion Road.

Raipe won the men's 16K event, finishing ahead of Mardione Albert Mozo of Quezon City and Angelito Virtudazo, who placed second and third, respectively.

In the women's 16K division, Mabait outpaced Dabawenyas Cathy Arias of Mintal and April Joy Morales of Matina Crossing, who secured the next two positions.

The top three finishers in the 16K category received cash prizes of P5,000, P3,000, and P2,500, along with trophies and sponsor items.

In the 10K race, veteran Elmer Bartolo clinched the men's title by defeating Rovel Millare and Tagum City's Albert Garciano. Joy Beltran of Tupi, South Cotabato, won the women's crown, besting Shamira Habie of General Santos City and Roxanne Beltiador. Winners in this category took home cash prizes of P3,000, P2,500, and P2,000, as well as trophies and merchandise.

The 5K titles were claimed by Davao City runners Kyle Vielchi Cayog and Faith Marie Ocon. Cayog outran Janry Pelones and Youone Kriven Ramos to win the men's title, while Ocon topped the women's class, beating Danica Jane Dumandan of Cebu and Lynette Garcia of Maramag, Bukidnon. The winners received cash prizes of P2,500, P2,000, and P1,500.

Over 2,300 participants joined the first of the three-leg Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Davao edition.

All finishers received medals and loot bags in a festive atmosphere at the venue, where sponsor booths allowed participants to enjoy selfies, free product samples, and other freebies.

Participants must compete in all three legs held in Davao City to qualify for the national finals in Manila.

The second and third legs are scheduled for August 25 and October 20 at Azuela Cove in Lanang.

KinetixSports of Kenneth Sai was the local organizer of the signature Run Rio-organized trilogy run series. MLSA