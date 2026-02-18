Ramadan 2026 starts Feb 19

RAMADAN will officially begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the formal announcement of Sheikh Abdulrauf A. Guialani, Bangsamoro Mufti, on the commencement of Ramadhan 1447 Hijri.

In his official declaration, Sheikh Guialani confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday, 29 Sha’ban 1447 H, corresponding to February 17, 2026. Consequently, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and fasting for Ramadan 1447 H will begin on February 19, 2026.

The announcement came after the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta', through its authorized moon-sighting teams stationed in strategic areas across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other parts of the country, conducted official moon-sighting activities from the afternoon until sunset.

The Bangsamoro Mufti cited the teaching of Prophet Muhammad, which states that Muslims should begin fasting upon sighting the new moon of Ramadan and complete thirty days of the preceding month if the crescent is not visible due to cloudy skies or other conditions.

This long-standing Islamic tradition ensures that the observance of Ramadan strictly follows religious guidance.

The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ emphasized that moon-sighting remains a vital religious practice that upholds unity, discipline, and adherence to Islamic jurisprudence.

Scholars and authorized observers carefully conduct the activity each year to provide clear and authoritative guidance to Muslim communities throughout the Philippines.

This year’s moon-sighting event also marks the opening of the 2026 Barmm Ramadan Qur’anic Reading and Memorization Competition, an annual initiative aimed at strengthening spiritual growth and encouraging deeper engagement with the Holy Qur’an during the sacred month.

As Ramadan approaches, religious leaders call on the faithful to prepare spiritually through prayer, reflection, charity, and acts of compassion.

Communities nationwide are urged to follow official announcements to ensure uniformity in the observance of fasting.

In his message, Sheikh Guialani extended advance greetings of Ramadan Mubarak, expressing hope that the holy month will bring peace, mercy, forgiveness, and abundant blessings to all. DEF