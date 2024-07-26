Rapping to new heights

Though it took him some time to bring his art into a recording studio, he ensured that his music would be high quality and easy on the ears of his listeners.

As he carved his path in the local music scene, PK met equally talented producers like Ramz Caesico and Perfee Manzo.

Balancing his aspirations as a rapper and as a Bachelor of Science in Aircraft Maintenance Technology student from AISAT Davao is no small feat. Yet, PK is blessed to pursue both passion-driven dreams. Like many aspiring artists, PK has faced his share of struggles.

“My struggles when self-releasing are mainly connections since the local rap industry in Davao is surrounded by people with groups that can introduce them to various opportunities, such as free promotions,” he said.

Additionally, financial constraints have also been a hurdle for PK in purchasing high-quality beats online, a common struggle for most aspiring artists.