Rapping to new heights

PURSUING a dream as lofty as Mt. Apo while making Dabawenyos feel like they are floating in the Enchanted River through his rhythmic and poetic rap songs is a challenge for some. Yet, Peter Kenji Francisco, also known as PK, has balanced his passion and dreams.
PK is a 22-year-old aspiring rapper-songwriter based in Davao City. He draws inspiration from his life experiences and the people around him, transforming these stories into a blend of Bisaya and English rap songs.
Though it took him some time to bring his art into a recording studio, he ensured that his music would be high quality and easy on the ears of his listeners.
As he carved his path in the local music scene, PK met equally talented producers like Ramz Caesico and Perfee Manzo.
Balancing his aspirations as a rapper and as a Bachelor of Science in Aircraft Maintenance Technology student from AISAT Davao is no small feat. Yet, PK is blessed to pursue both passion-driven dreams. Like many aspiring artists, PK has faced his share of struggles.
“My struggles when self-releasing are mainly connections since the local rap industry in Davao is surrounded by people with groups that can introduce them to various opportunities, such as free promotions,” he said.
Additionally, financial constraints have also been a hurdle for PK in purchasing high-quality beats online, a common struggle for most aspiring artists.
While it might be easy to feel intimidated by the high level of competition, given Filipinos' strong inclination towards music, PK offers this advice: “To anyone who has the same passion as mine but hasn’t started yet, I say start now. The rap industry in the Philippines is broad enough to cater to more of us, so don’t overthink your work worrying that people might not like it. You’ll never know until you start and release it.”
As of this writing, PK has released three songs—“Easy Ka Lang,” “Tinamaan,” and “Kimika”—which are now available on all music platforms.
PK is grateful for his supportive family and friends who have believed in him since he began turning his passion into reality.
“Most of them were happy for me because they knew how passionate I am and how it was just my dream to release my songs,” he shared.
Having successfully made his songs available online, PK now aspires to establish a deeper connection with his audience by releasing more relatable music. He hopes to see his name among the performers in the local concert scene and collaborate with other artists, fostering his identity and growth within Davao's vibrant musical landscape.
“My ultimate dream is to perform at big events such as festivals and to have a concert of my own soon. I aspire to connect with audiences on a deeper level, sharing my passion and energy through live performances,” he said. Charles Lj Sido, Silliman University Intern