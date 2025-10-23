Rare Mindanao squirrels spotted in Cotabato forests

MINDANAO'S wildlife continues to show promising signs of vitality after two Mindanao squirrels (Sundasciurus mindanensis) were recently documented in the upland forests of Barangay Sallab, Magpet, Cotabato.

The rare sighting, made during a site assessment conducted from October 15 to 17, 2025, revealed that the squirrels inhabit Ulayan trees, the native Philippine oak, whose acorns serve as a vital food source for many forest animals.

The documentation formed part of an environmental survey spearheaded by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro-Matalam), which aims to monitor the region’s biodiversity and assess the overall health of its forest ecosystem.

According to Cenro’s report, the Mindanao squirrel is a tree-dwelling rodent species endemic to the Philippines, meaning it naturally occurs only in this country. It is listed as Least Concern under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

“The Mindanao squirrel, a tree-dwelling species endemic to the Philippines, is currently listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List. However, its population faces growing pressure from habitat loss due to deforestation, as it primarily relies on old-growth forests for shelter and food. These squirrels are known to nest in tree cavities or spherical dreys and are active during daylight hours,” the Cenro statement read.

The species depends heavily on old-growth and secondary forests for nesting, feeding, and protection from predators.

Mindanao squirrels, like their relatives found throughout Southeast Asia, play a crucial ecological role in forest ecosystems.

By feeding on fruits, seeds, and nuts, they help disperse seeds, aiding in natural forest regeneration and contributing to biodiversity maintenance. Their activity patterns — being diurnal or active during the day, also make them key indicators of forest health, as they thrive only in well-preserved, undisturbed habitats.

Wildlife biologists note that the squirrels’ preference for native trees such as the Ulayan underscores the importance of preserving indigenous flora that supports the intricate web of forest life.

The acorns of the Ulayan tree, in particular, serve as an energy-rich food source for small mammals and birds, creating a self-sustaining food chain that sustains the forest ecosystem.

Cenro-Matalam emphasized that the documentation of Mindanao squirrels is a positive sign of ecosystem stability in Magpet’s upland forests, which remain part of the larger Mt. Apo Natural Park buffer zone.

Environmental officials have since called on local residents and communities to strengthen forest protection efforts through reforestation, wildlife monitoring, and responsible resource use.

The environmental agency also added that these squirrels tell more that Mindanao forests are still alive and capable of supporting diverse wildlife, encouraging communities to take pride in this biodiversity and help us protect it for future generations.

As Cotabato’s forests continue to be explored and studied, each new discovery reinforces the vital importance of protecting the island’s remaining natural habitats, home to some of the Philippines’ most unique and irreplaceable species. RGP