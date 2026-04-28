RCBC awarded at Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corporation secured three awards at the Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026, one of the region's most prestigious recognitions in financial services excellence.

During the Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026, RCBC took home the Best Consumer Finance Product of the Year, Excellence in Mass Affluent Banking and Excellence in Financial Inclusion awards, which highlight the institution's position as a technology-forward, customer-centred financial institution driving meaningful change in the Philippine consumer finance landscape.

The Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards recognize the most innovative, impactful, and forward-thinking financial institutions and programmes across the Asia-Pacific region. The awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in retail banking, recognising institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, customer impact, and leadership in financial services.

The Best Consumer Finance Product of the Year award recognised RCBC’s revolutionary payroll lending suite, Payday NOW and Salary Loan NOW, which have fundamentally transformed how Filipino employees access credit. What once required days of manual HR validation and paperwork-heavy processes now takes as fast as two minutes – from application to approval to disbursement – available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays.

The bank’s digital payroll loan book has doubled year-on-year from 2024 to 2025, with monthly disbursements surpassing Php1B in 2026. Digital payroll loans also now account for more than 65 percent of all new bookings, and the portfolio maintains an 80 percent repeat-borrower rate.

Meanwhile, the Excellence in Financial Inclusion affirmed RCBC’s Access Employee Program which reflects the bank’s commitment to making banking accessible, meaningful and sustainable for every worker. Through this payroll program, employees will receive free Personal Accident Insurance worth Php 100,000 for one year, along with discounts on Malayan Insurance products. Employees with access to RCBC Pulz, the bank’s online banking app also gain access to salary advance and loan features(“Payday Now” and “Salary Loan Now”) for fast access to emergency funds, preferential rates for auto and home loans, and no annual membership fees for life on RCBC credit cards.

As of September 2025, RCBC has reached 650K employee payroll accounts, a 110% year-on-year increase or 339K new accounts, with ₱5 billion in total average daily balance, growing 34% year-on-year in incremental deposits.

On the other hand, the Excellence in Mass Affluent Banking award underscored RCBC Hexagon Club’s drive to elevate customer experience through data-driven enhancements. Drawing from data-driven insights and members’ feedback, the Bank launched a series of service, digital, and engagement enhancements that not only addressed pain points but redefined the overall customer experience. Enhancements range from enhanced banking solutions to purposeful partnerships that empower customers in their financial journey.

These improvements resulted in total deposit growth, contributing 93% to total retail deposits, in September 2025.

Currently the 5th largest privately owned bank in the country, RCBC remains committed to providing accessible and responsive solutions that help Filipinos navigate uncertainty with confidence. By delivering meaningful value, innovative solutions, and a seamless customer experience, the bank remains a trusted partner to stand alongside its clients, not just in times of growth, but more importantly, in moments that matter most. PR