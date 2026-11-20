RIZAL Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has received four Golden Arrows under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), the regional benchmark used to evaluate publicly listed companies on governance standards including accountability, transparency, board responsibilities, and shareholder rights.

The ACGS is administered by the Institute of Corporate Directors and assessed against criteria established by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum. The scorecard evaluates companies across six core areas, including rights of shareholders, equitable treatment of shareholders, role of stakeholders, disclosure and transparency, responsibilities of the board, and sustainability. A four-arrow rating places RCBC among companies recognized for strong governance practice across the region.

“This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our people in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and building trust among our stakeholders,” RCBC President and CEO Reggie B. Cariaso said.

“At RCBC, we believe that strong corporate governance is the foundation of lasting trust and sustainable growth. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our clients, shareholders, employees, and communities while strengthening the confidence of all our stakeholders through integrity, transparency, and responsible leadership,” Cariaso added.

The four-arrow recognition adds to a growing list of governance and sustainability milestones for the Yuchengco-led bank, which has also drawn recognition in recent years for its environmental, social, and governance commitments.

RCBC said it remains focused on building an institution that delivers not just financial returns, but lasting value for the communities it serves. PR