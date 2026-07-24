RCBC expands unlimited free transfers

TAGUIG CITY — Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) is reinforcing its commitment to making digital banking more accessible by offering unlimited free InstaPay and PESONet fund transfers through its RCBC Pulz and RCBC DiskarTech mobile banking apps.

Following the launch of unlimited free InstaPay person-to-person (P2P) fund transfers last week, RCBC will extend the same benefit to PESONet starting July 15. All RCBC Pulz and RCBC DiskarTech users will enjoy unlimited free P2P transfers via both InstaPay and PESONet, giving customers greater flexibility to send money, pay bills, transfer funds, and manage both everyday and higher-value transactions without paying transfer fees.

By making the country’s two major electronic fund transfer services free, RCBC continues to remove cost barriers that discourage wider digital payments adoption. The initiative empowers Filipinos to maximize the convenience of digital banking while keeping more of their hard-earned money, further supporting the country’s drive toward a more inclusive and cash-lite digital economy.

"Digital banking should be simple, affordable, accessible, and safe. By eliminating transfer fees across more payment channels, we continue to remove everyday friction and give customers greater value and confidence every time they bank with RCBC," said RCBC President and CEO Reggie Cariaso. PR