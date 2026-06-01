RCBC eyes stronger PH-Australia payment flows through EzyRemit deal

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has partnered with Australia-based payment platform EzyRemit to expand digital remittance and cross-border payment services between the Philippines and Australia, as both organizations seek to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), students, and business with faster and more convenient financial transactions. The partnership was formally signed on May 18, 2026 at the Austrade headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

RCBC said the collaboration aims to strengthen inward and outward remittance channels for the estimated 400,000 Filipinos living and working in Australia, enabling easier fund transfers between overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines.

Beyond remittances, the partnership will also allow Filipinos in Australia to access insurance products for their family members in the Philippines through the RCBC Pulz app designed to support both short-term and long-term financial needs.

The initiative is likewise expected to benefit Filipino parents in the Philippines with children studying in Australia by streamlining digital tuition payments for universities such as the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, Monash University, Australian National University, University of Queensland, University of Adelaide, and University of Western Australia, among others.

RCBC added that the service could also help Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that maintain business relationships with Australian suppliers, clients, and partners by improving the efficiency of cross-border and supply chain payments.

The partnership also builds on its broader strategy of expanding international digital banking capabilities following the launch of the Philippines’ first U.S. Virtual Account through RCBC Pulz in partnership with Meridian. Future services under the EzyRemit partnership are expected to include more seamless salary and commission payments for Filipinos working with Australian employers and clients.

Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovations and Inclusion Officer of RCBC, said that the partnership is a continuation of their global engagements as a bank to connect Filipinos and bridge them to businesses around the world. He added that financial institutions play a pivotal role in expediting business transactions and cross-border financial engagements.

“We thank EzyRemit for partnering with RCBC in strengthening cross-border financial services between the Philippines and Australia. This initiative supports our broader strategy of helping Filipinos globally through more accessible and secure international banking solutions,” Mr. Villanueva said.

“As more Filipinos participate in the global economy as workers, students, entrepreneurs, and freelancers, the need for reliable and efficient cross-border payment services continues to grow. Financial institutions play an important role in enabling these transactions securely and conveniently,” he added.

The partnership is also being eyed as a potential showcase during the upcoming ASEAN Manila Tech Summit, in line with the Philippines’ role as host this year and with the support of Austrade and the Australian mission to the Philippines. The initiative also coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring growing economic and digital cooperation between the two countries. PR