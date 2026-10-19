RCBC launches new Hexagon Club Family

THE Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is changing the way premium banking works in the Philippines, extending privileges to the whole family of the primary Hexagon Club member, giving them more opportunities to enjoy meaningful experiences and share passions together.

With the launch of Hexagon Club Family, the bank is allowing existing Hexagon Club Priority and Privilege (individual) members to nominate their eligible family members and share the Hexagon Club experience with select privileges.. The program requires the primary member to have an aggregate CASA balance of at least P500,000 to qualify.

“Hexagon Club Family is about more than providing exclusive privileges - it is about creating opportunities for our clients to enjoy what matters most and share these experiences with the people who are important to them,” said RCBC Head of Retail Banking Group, RIchard C. Lim. “By extending these benefits to their families, we help our clients pursue their passions together, create meaningful experiences and build memories that last across generations.”

Nominated family members will enjoy a comprehensive set of benefits across various areas.

On the service side, they gain access to preferential lane routing across all branches and high-touch support from dedicated branch managers, along with inter-regional and inter-branch transaction fee waivers on linked transactions.

They will enjoy preferential rates and loan benefits – including higher time deposit rates, lower loan rates on car, home, and personal loans, and free gas allowance and waived appraisal fees on qualified loan availments. Likewise, other extended benefits include travel and lifestyle privileges with up to four Hexagon Club Mastercard supplementary cards with no annual fee for life, access to exclusive events and partner merchant perks, and unlimited telemedicine consultations through Sun Life Grepa.

The move challenges the traditional approach of premium banking which is centered on the primary account holder, where the relationship has always begun and ended.

Lim explained that affluent Filipino families rarely manage their finances as isolated individuals, with spouses coordinating spending, parents co-signing on major purchases, and adult children beginning to accumulate their own savings while still financially tied to the family unit.

RCBC Hexagon Club members represent the bank’s most financially active and relationship-intensive client segment. Hexagon Club Family adds a new layer to that ecosystem, designed to deepen the household relationship and grow the bank’s share of wallet across entire families rather than individual accounts.

“We want every Hexagon Club member to feel that their loyalty is recognized and rewarded in ways that make a real difference in their financial lives. These enhancements are our way of saying that RCBC is always working to give them more and enable their passion,” Lim further said.

Currently the 5th largest bank in the country and recognized for Best Customer experience, RCBC remains committed to delivering a distinctive banking experience that goes beyond financial needs. As customers' needs and aspirations evolve, through RCBC Hexagon Club, the bank remains committed to providing the expertise, service and meaningful experiences that enable clients and their families to pursue their shared passions.