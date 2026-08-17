RCBC, SSS expand digital access to affordable loans

MAKATI CITY — Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and the Social Security System (SSS) formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the rollout of SSS Loan Lite powered by RCBC DiskarTech last August 11, 2026, at the Yuchengco Museum in RCBC Plaza. SSS Loan Lite is a fully digital lending service that enables qualified SSS members to apply for and receive microloans through the RCBC DiskarTech mobile app, making formal credit more accessible, convenient, and secure.

The latest initiative builds on the success of the MySSS Card powered by RCBC DiskarTech, which has expanded access to a three-in-one solution combining social security, digital banking, and debit card functionalities. MySSS card onboarding through RCBC DiskarTech has grown by 830% since its launch, while SSS benefits disbursed through the platform have exceeded Php 2.69 billion from January to July 2026.

Building on this momentum, SSS Loan Lite extends the partnership into digital credit, providing qualified members with a secure and convenient alternative to informal lending channels.

Through SSS Loan Lite, eligible SSS members can complete their loan application anytime through RCBC DiskarTech, with real-time eligibility validation, immediate loan decisioning, and instant disbursement upon approval. The end-to-end digital process allows members to access financial assistance without the need to visit a branch or submit physical documents.

Eligible SSS members may access short-term cash loans ranging from Php 1,000 to Php 20,000, subject to applicable rates, and offered with flexible repayment options of 15, 30, 60, or 90 days to address immediate financial needs. Qualified borrowers may also conveniently repay their loans through automatic debit arrangements via their DiskarTech accounts.

Both institutions said the initiative forms part of their continuing efforts to provide accessible and secure alternatives to informal lending channels.

RCBC President and CEO Reggie B. Cariaso said the expansion of the bank's collaboration with SSS demonstrates how public-private partnerships can harness digital technology to broaden access to formal financial services.

“For RCBC, this is about building partnerships that can create lasting value at scale. Our work with SSS has already proven how digital platforms can extend the reach of essential financial services. With SSS Loan Lite, we are taking that collaboration further and creating new opportunities to serve members throughout their financial journey,” Cariaso said.

“We are pleased to partner with RCBC in expanding the ways through which our members can access SSS services and financial assistance,” said SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph de Claro. “With SSS Loan Lite, qualified members can avail themselves of a secure and convenient digital borrowing experience that supports their immediate needs while promoting responsible participation in the formal financial system.”

RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva said the collaboration supports ongoing efforts to expand digital financial access through partnerships with government institutions.

“SSS Loan Lite brings together the trust of SSS and the convenience of RCBC DiskarTech to make loan access faster, simpler, and fully digital. Eligible members can apply anytime, receive real-time application updates, and have approved loan proceeds credited directly to their DiskarTech account.”

“Beyond convenience, this initiative empowers Filipinos with access to safe, affordable, and regulated credit whenever they need it most. It reflects our continuing commitment to use digital innovation to improve financial inclusion and promote healthier financial behaviors among Filipinos,” Villanueva added.

The MOA was signed by RCBC President and CEO Reggie B. Cariaso, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva, and First Vice President and Head of Digital Loans and Business Development Jose Carlo Eufemio. Representing SSS were President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, Senior Vice President for the Member Services and Support Group Joy A. Villacorta, and Senior Vice President for the Lending and Asset Management Group Pedro T. Baoy.

DiskarTech, RCBC’s award-winning financial inclusion super app, has been cited in regional studies, including a Mastercard whitepaper, for its role in expanding access to formal banking services among underserved communities.

The Social Security System (SSS) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) have recently introduced microloan programs that provide emergency financing at a 6% annual interest rate, offering members a more affordable alternative to informal lenders that may charge interest rates of up to 10% per month.

In an interview with DZRH News on August 8, 2026, Department of Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said he had challenged both SSS and GSIS to develop lending programs that would help members avoid falling into debt traps caused by high-interest informal loans. PR