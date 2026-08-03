RCBC steps up relief efforts in GenSan

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) deepens commitment to General Santos City as it continues delivering vital recovery aid efforts in General Santos City after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao, one of the most destructive earthquakes to hit the Philippines in five decades.

RCBC leadership team, led by its President and CEO Reginaldo Anthony B. Cariaso made a personal visit to the city on July 17, 2026 to see the extent of the damage firsthand and to oversee the distribution of relief assistance to affected residents and employee families.

"RCBC stands with the people of General Santos City and with our employees who are here on the ground, dedicated to serving their communities even as they themselves are rebuilding their lives. This visit is our way of saying that we see their sacrifice, we value their resilience, and we are committed to supporting them not just today, but for as long as they need us," Cariaso said.

Bringing the synergy of the YGC group in action, the RCBC leadership team together with AY Foundation distributed 300 relief packs containing basic grocery items, rice, and water to residents of Barangay Katangawan, General Santos City. The team also distributed an additional 111 relief packs to the extended families of RCBC employees, bringing the total number of relief packs distributed on the day to 411.

HR Group Head Rowena F. Subido and Operations Group Head Juan Gabriel R. Tomas IV joined Cariaso in leading the relief operations on the ground. The funds used for the relief distribution came from the collective generosity of RCBC's senior officers, employees, and the bank itself.

RCBC said it will continue to monitor the situation in General Santos City and remains committed to supporting recovery efforts in the affected communities in the weeks ahead.

The July 17 visit marked the second phase of RCBC's relief efforts in the area. In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, the bank launched its Employees Earthquake Relief Assistance program on June 20, 2026, distributing grocery packs to 100 employees – including auxiliary staff and associates from subsidiaries and affiliates – who were directly affected by the disaster.

"When disaster strikes, we do not wait. We show up for our people, for their families, and for the communities where we operate," Cariaso further said.

As relief operations progress into long-term recovery, RCBC remains fully dedicated to supporting the residents of General Santos City and the broader Mindanao region. The bank’s efforts are driven by a deep commitment to the communities it serves, ensuring that local families and small businesses get support resources, and financial stability needed to recover and rebuild safely over the coming months. PR