RCBC wins two TAB Global awards

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has won two awards at the The Asian Banker (TAB) Global Transaction Finance Awards 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the Philippines' leading banks for corporate financial services.

The awards – Best Cash Management Bank (Philippines) and Best Supply Chain Finance Bank (Philippines) – were conferred at the TAB Philippines Awards Ceremony held in Bonifacio Global City last August 13, 2026.

The Best Cash Management Bank recognition reflects RCBC's sustained push to modernize how corporate clients manage their liquidity and collections. A key driver of this performance is the rapid adoption of RCBC’s cash management solutions, which bridge the traditional and digital banking requirements of customers.

“At RCBC, our goal is to make financial operations simpler and more efficient. We have worked hard to instill innovation with reliability across our digital platforms, and are also proud to support our clients through these solutions,” RCBC Head of Transaction Banking Group Martin Tirol said during the awards ceremony.

The Best Supply Chain Finance Bank award, on the other hand, recognizes RCBC's breakthrough growth in supply chain finance, which posted 349 percent volume growth year-on-year in 2025. Central to this performance was the bank's Supply Chain Finance program, which leverages the credit strength of corporate anchor buyers enabling them to extend their payables term while allowing their SME suppliers access to early payment on a without-recourse basis building a mutually beneficial ecosystem solution.

“Looking ahead, we aim to deliver more value and elevate our commitment by introducing an all in one platform for trade and supply chain transactions. Paired with our cash management solutions, we are proud to continuously empower businesses to thrive and succeed,” Tirol further said.

The TAB Global Transaction Finance Awards is one of the most rigorous and transparent recognition programs in the global transaction banking industry. It recognizes excellence across cash management, trade and supply chain finance, payments, foreign exchange, and sustainability.

Currently the 5th largest privately owned bank in the country, RCBC continues to empower businesses with corporate financial solutions. As the bank continues to gain international recognition, it remains a trusted partner in helping businesses optimize their cash flows, strengthen financial management and pursue sustainable growth. For more information about RCBC’s cash management’s solutions, visit https://www.rcbc.com/corporate-cash-management. PR