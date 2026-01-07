RDC-11 confers excellence awards to 6 gov’t projects

THE Regional Development Council (RDC)-11 has conferred awards to six government projects for their excellent performance in the project implementation and monitoring.

The awardees were winners for the 2024 Search for Project Implementation and Monitoring Excellence in Davao Region (DavPrIME).

The Best Government Infrastructure Projects went to the Establishment of the Pilot Nature-based Vertical Helophyte Wastewater Filtration System at MPLS-PAMO, White Beach Resort, and Toyozu Mountain Resort in Davao de Oro.

It was implemented by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Davao de Oro.

Also, the same award was given to the Construction of the Vertical Helophyte Filter System for Wastewater Treatment at Maa Slaughterhouse in Davao City, led by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Davao.

The projects were conferred such an award for their innovative, cost-efficient, and scalable solutions addressing persistent wastewater management concerns in the Davao Region.

The Best Government Non-Infrastructure Projects award went to the Establishment of 3D-Artificial Clay Reefs (3D-ACR) in Pujada Bay, Davao Oriental. The Davao Oriental State University and DOST’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) Program implemented the projects.

RDC-11 said that these initiatives were lauded for their significant contributions to environmental protection, community empowerment, and sustainable local development.

The Davao del Norte Provincial Project Monitoring Committee was recognized as the Best Provincial PMC for its comprehensive RPMES reports, rigorous and systematic on-site inspections, and innovative adoption of the Enhanced Management Information System (EMIS), setting a high standard for project monitoring excellence.

Meanwhile, the Best City/Municipal PMC award goes to the Davao City PMC for its robust monitoring activities, institutional reforms, and the development of the Davao City Planning Information System (DCPIS), benefiting over 50 local departments and offices. PIA DAVAO