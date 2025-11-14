RDC-Davao exec: Discipline, safety anchor Davao’s rising investment momentum

BIG-TICKET investors are increasingly eyeing Davao’s commercial and real estate sectors, signaling a “critical upswing” in the city’s economic trajectory, according to Arturo Milan, vice-chair of the Davao Regional Development Council (RDC-Davao).

He said investor interest is fueled by stable consumer spending, disciplined governance, and a reputation for safety and order, which continue to draw both national and foreign companies to the region.

Milan noted that ongoing negotiations include high-value commercial projects, mixed-use estates, and expansion plans from major conglomerates, demonstrating confidence in Davao’s growth despite national economic uncertainties.

Milan shared these insights during a business forum at Hukad, Abreeza, Ayala Malls on November 14, 2025, highlighting the factors that continue to underpin Davao’s economic resilience and investment appeal.

Cleanliness, safety, and strong public order fuel investor confidence

Milan emphasized that Davao’s economic appeal starts with maintaining discipline, cleanliness, and security.

“Number one, the cleanliness… dapat ma-maintain… and the safety sa mga atoang mga guest,” he said, adding that these traits are defining factors that attract investors and visitors, particularly from Metro Manila.

He acknowledged the challenges of traffic control but stressed that public discipline remains the city’s strongest asset.

“Kaning disiplina… we’re known to be like that.” Milan also urged the city to proactively project its peaceful environment: “We have to speak aloud na we are really peaceful in this part…”

The city’s high hotel occupancy rates support this claim. Milan noted that “most of them are really having good occupancy rates… that is an indicator that many people are coming to Davao to do business.”

Independent assessments reinforce this perception: Numbeo ranked Davao City as the third safest in Southeast Asia in 2024 and 2025, scoring above 71 based on crime rates, police efficiency, and residents’ sense of security.

A region outpacing national growth

According to Milan, Davao’s economic performance continues to surpass the national average.

“Our third quarter GDP registered 4%… we are still better than the national average… because of how we do things here.”

The Annual Regional Economic Situationer (ARES) report confirms the trend, noting a decline in inflation from 6.3% in 2023 to 4.0% in 2024, within the government’s 2 to 4% target.

In 2023, Davao Region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reached ₱1.02 trillion, with Davao City alone contributing ₱532.54 billion, or 52% of the total. The city’s 7.5% growth rate ranked it fifth among highly urbanized cities nationwide, making it the region’s economic powerhouse.

Milan said the region’s gains have also benefited from minimal complications in infrastructure, noting only isolated issues with “blood con projects… hindi tayo nagproblema diyan as far as Davao Region.”

Mass transport: A non-negotiable for stability

Long-term growth, Milan said, depends on efficient mobility.

“We cannot depend on the individual transport system… We need to have a mass transport system. That’s the only way we can solve… ang stability.”

He stressed that the region is pushing for the entire railway system, rather than piecemeal solutions. Coordination with Manila, he added, has been smooth: “We go to Manila for the coordination… walay problema in terms of budget.”

Milan explained that the budgeting process begins with PAPs (Programs, Activities, and Projects), ensuring regional priorities align with national support.

Davao’s formula: Discipline, safety, and strategic investment

From falling inflation and above-average GDP growth to high safety rankings and strong workforce policies, Milan said Davao’s success is grounded in both culture and strategy.

“This is because of how we do things here,” he reiterated, highlighting that disciplined governance, public safety, workforce protection, and bold infrastructure planning continue to drive investor confidence and sustainable economic growth. DEF