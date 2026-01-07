RDC-Davao ok’s regional dev’t plan midterm update

THE Regional Development Council (RDC)-11 has approved the Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP) 2023-2028 Midterm Update, containing recalibrated strategies and targets for the region’s socioeconomic transformation to become an international logistics hub for Mindanao.

The RDC-11 discussed the approval during its fourth-quarter, full-council meeting on December 3, 2025, in Davao City, presided by its chairperson, Davao del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib.

The RDC-11, in its press release, said that the economic growth in the provinces will be boosted by prioritizing energization, citing the generation of more enticing, internationally connected local tourism products/services.

It also mentioned economic transformation from a services-led to a manufacturing-led regional economy, which will create better and more sustainable jobs for Dabawenyos.

To support the implementation of the DRDP Midterm Update, a total of 5,917 programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) with an investment requirement of P268.9 billion, and 5,131 PAPs with an investment target of P198.2 billion were identified in the Regional Development Investment Program (RDIP) for fiscal years 2027 and 2028, respectively.

According to RDC-11, around 685 indicators with corresponding annual targets for 2025-2028 were included in the Results Matrices to track the region’s progress in implementing the Plan.

The Davao Regional Development Research Agenda (DRDRA) 2023-2028 Midterm Update identified 133 research agendas to support policy reforms and/or plan implementation.

RDC-11 expressed its full support and commitment towards realizing the DRDP’s strategic goals and outcomes. PIA DAVAO