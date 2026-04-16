RE, fossil fuel mix in 2030 pushed anew

A 50:50 ratio of renewable energy (RE) to fossil fuels by 2030 is being actively pursued in Mindanao in a bid to reduce electricity costs and improve supply stability.

According to Romeo Montenegro, assistant secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the plan involves phasing out aging coal facilities while accelerating the development of renewable energy sources.

"Due to the current situation that we are facing, due to the rise of fuel, we should be less dependent on imported sources and need to transition into more renewable energy,” he said during the Habi at Kape event at Abreeza Mall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

However, rapid industrialization and population growth previously drove a shift toward coal-fired power plants to prevent energy shortages. The proposed 50:50 mix aims to restore Mindanao’s leadership in renewable energy while maintaining reliability.

Montenegro added that the government has coordinated with both public and private sectors to support the project, with investments expected in pesos and dollars for the construction of new power plants. He said that increasing the share of renewable energy will make the region more resilient to external shocks, particularly fluctuations in global fuel prices.

One of the program’s objectives is to balance the grid so that half of Mindanao’s power supply comes from renewable sources such as geothermal, solar, and biomass, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The long-term benefits of the initiative include lower electricity costs and reduced environmental impact from the carbon emissions of coal-fired power plants.

Montenegro said Mindanao has already achieved around 40 percent of the target, describing it as a step-by-step process toward the 2030 goal.

To meet consumer demand, he emphasized the need to maintain proper balance and procedures in integrating renewable energy sources, including solar and hydropower generated from water sources.

He added that MinDA, in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), is closely monitoring the development of small power plants, including hydro and biomass facilities across different parts of Mindanao.

Current renewable energy output is estimated at around 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts, which is expected to provide a more stable and sufficient energy supply by 2030. CHRISTIAN CORTEZ, UM, SUNSTAR INTERN