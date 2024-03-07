Realme launches 12 series 5G

Smartphone brand realme drops on Thursday, March 7 its newest smartphone number series - the Realme 12 series 5G.

The series has two variants - the realme 12+ 5G and the realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

The unveiling was held during an exclusive in-person event simultaneously live-streamed online on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube pages.

Guests and attendees were transported to a unique experiential event through the realme Gallery Walkthrough to learn about the camera and design features of the realme 12 Series 5G.

The new phones boast its impressive photography capabilities, premium performance, and luxurious design elements.

Outstanding Camera System

Poised as the #PortraitMaster, this series introduces innovations for premium mid-range smartphones especially in its camera system equipped with advanced technology.

For the realme 12 Pro+ 5G, it has a triple rear camera system highlighted by a 50MP main shooter, paired with a 64MP periscope portrait camera and an 8MP ultrawide. Like flagship phones, users can also zoom up to 120x, elevating the whole experience.

For video, the phone’s camera is capable of recording up to 4K @ 30fps. Motion stabilization can also be enabled while recording at 1080P.

Meanwhile, the realme 12+ 5G is also perfect for creators and photo enthusiasts as it is powered by a 50MP Sony LYT600 OIS portrait camera, 8 MP 112-degree wide angle, and 2 MP macro.

This phone is aptly made for capturing moments and creating memories in cinematic mode as realme partnered with Academy-acclaimed master cinematographer Claudio Miranda.

Sleek, luxurious design

At first glance, it is impossible for one not to notice the sleek and sophisticated watch design of the phone.

Realme partnered with international luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo to come up with this topnotch design -- polished sunburst dial, a golden fluted bezel, and a 3D jubilee bracelet complemented perfectly with premium vegan leather accentuating its sophisticated and elegant look.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in the highest 12GB+512GB storage variant available in two colorways: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, retailing at P25,999.

Meanwhile, the realme 12+ 5G comes in two stunning colors as well: Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige. It is available in two storage variants: 12GB+256GB and 8GB+256GB priced at P19,999 and P17,999 respectively.

Early bird offers

The realme 12 Series 5G is available on realme’s major e-commerce platforms namely Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop from March 7-15 wherein customers can get huge discounts of up to P4,000 for the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and up to P3,000 off for the realme 12+ 5G.

For Shopee users, the realme 12+ 5G (12GB+256GB) will be exclusively available on the platform for a much lower price of up to P3,400 off during Shopee’s Super Brand Day sale happening only on March 8.

Additionally, realme Care+ will be included for the first 1,000 customers to purchase the realme 12 Pro+ 5G (12GB+512GB) and another 2,000 customers for both storage variants of the realme 12+ 5G - for a total of 3,000 customers, across all the e-commerce platforms mentioned above, who are entitled to a special aftercare service for their device.

The first inclusion is a one-time Free Replacement for Damaged Display redeemable within 6 months after the purchase. The screen replacement covers accidental drops, collision, and extrusion. A 6-Month Extended Repair Warranty is also activated after the default warranty period expires. It covers non-human damage that naturally comes with using mobile phones and does not include repairs from falling, squeezing, and liquid penetration.

Flexible payment options and offline retail purchase

As realme’s Official Installment Partner, Home Credit is offering up to 18-month installment programs with 0% interest. Meanwhile, credit card users can opt for up to 18 months of installed payment plan with 0% interest as well.

On the other hand, offline buyers can also catch amazing perks and freebies when purchasing from realme Stores and authorized dealers nationwide. From March 8-17, the Squad can take home a TechLife 4.5L See-Through Air Fryer worth P2,799.00 when they buy the realme 12 Pro+ 5G while the realme 12+ 5G comes with either a TechLife High-Speed Hair Dryer or TechLife 4L Digital Rice Cooker worth P2,399.00. These freebies are available only until stocks last.

Keep posted on the realme 12 Series 5G by visiting the realme official Facebook page or website. ASP with PR