Record gold haul

For the hosts, the Davao City Durians, defending their Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet title is practically a given. With a reputation as perennial Davraa champions, their sights are set on an even bigger challenge: surpassing their gold medal count at the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division superintendent Reynante Solitario, in a phone interview with SunStar Davao, emphasized the shift in focus, saying, "Among mission karon, Palaro na among ginalantaw. Dili na Davraa among ginahuna-huna. Gina look forward na namo ang Palarong Pambansa (Our mission now is the Palaro. We're not dwelling on Davraa anymore. Our eyes are set on the Palarong Pambansa)."

While they aim to improve upon their impressive performance at the Davraa Meet 2023, where they secured 174 golds, 109 silvers, and 82 bronzes, Solitario emphasized that winning more gold medals at the Palaro, scheduled for July in Cebu City, is their top priority.

The city's 650-member delegation of athletes and coaches underwent a month-long in-house training to prepare for this challenge.

The training concluded with a send-off event on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Mintal Elementary School and Mintal Comprehensive High School, the official billeting quarters of the Durians.

Solitario explained that while the in-house training was crucial for Palaro's preparation, student-athletes from private schools were allowed to return home for training at their respective institutions.

"Pang Palaro na gyud ang training (The training was intended for the Palaro), we really spent for that," Solitario said.