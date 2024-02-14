Recto urges Filipinos to invest in RTB 30

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto has urged Filipinos to invest in the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr)’s 30th tranche of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTB 30), which promotes cheap investment opportunities for small savers to secure their future.

“The RTB 30 is more than just a financial contract but a commitment to shared prosperity. It will help drive the government’s socioeconomic agenda forward and empower ordinary Filipinos to chart their path to financial freedom for a more secure future,” he said in his keynote speech during the launching of the RTB 30 at the Ayuntamiento de Manila.

RTBs encourage ordinary Filipinos to start investing in safe and stable sources of passive income while helping the government raise funds to finance its priority projects nationwide.

Secretary Recto said the RTB 30’s theme, Kaagapay Mo Sa Buhay, perfectly encapsulates the deep partnership between the government and people through RTB investments.

“Nagpapakita ito ng isang klase ng gobyerno na handang umalalay sa mga Pilipino tungo sa pag-asenso, sa murang investment na limang libong piso,” he added.

With a minimum investment of just P5,000, RTBs are accessible and virtually risk-free investment instruments that are guaranteed by the entire financial capacity of the Philippine government.

“We should instill in our people a mindset that embraces and normalizes a culture of saving and investing, all while actively participating in the nation's development,” Secretary Recto said.

The RTB 30, in particular, is a 5-year tenor investment with a gross interest rate of 6.250% per annum, payable every quarter until its maturity in 2029.

The RTB 30 also offers an exchange program, which provides a convenient way for investors to re-invest their funds and mitigate reinvestment risk upon maturity of the eligible bonds.

Eligible participants for the exchange are existing holders of RTB 22 and 25.

The public offering will begin on February 13, 2024 until February 23, 2024, and will be settled on February 28, 2024.

All Filipinos, both here and abroad, can easily avail of RTBs to help improve their lives and the state of the country.

“RTBs are just a few swipes away, making investing as easy as ordering our favorite food delivery,” Secretary Recto emphasized.

Aside from over-the-counter transactions, RTBs can be purchased via the BTr’s Online Ordering Facility for investors who are clients of the China Banking Corporation, the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK), and the First Metro Securities.

The RTBs are likewise accessible via mobile banking through the LANDBANK, OFBank, and Bonds.PH applications.

With the prevalence of digital platforms, the Finance Chief underscored the need to strengthen cybersecurity measures to protect investors’ hard-earned money.

On the part of the Department of Finance (DOF), Secretary Recto said it will continue to be a strong supporter of the BTR’s future issuances to offer more attractive and dependable investment products available for small savers.

Together with the economic team, the DOF will continue fostering a stronger economy conducive to investing by bringing in more investments that create high-quality jobs for Filipinos, ensuring ample liquidity in the financial system, and strengthening local capital markets.

The LANDBANK and DBP were the joint lead issue managers for the RTB 30 offering with the BDO Capital and Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, Chinabank Capital Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, PNB Capital, and Union Bank of the Philippines as joint issue managers.

Present during the RTB 30 launching were LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette Ortiz; DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus; Union Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Edwin Bautista; and Officer-in-Charge of the BTr Sharon P. Almanza. PR