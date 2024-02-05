Red bulb onion flourishes in Davao de Oro.

FROM the first trial to the second trial, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro through the Provincial Agriculturist’s Office (PAGRO) and some seed companies, celebrated triumph as they successfully grew the red bulb onion in the province.
During the harvest festival on January 25, more than 15 kilogram (kg) of red bulb onion were initially harvested, which included onion 68, onion 88, red Pinoy, red moon, and red dragon varieties coming from the RAMGO International Corporation, Allied Botanical Corporation, East-West Seed Company, and Pilipinas Kaneko Seeds Corporation seed companies.
This project, dubbed as the varietal showcase on Red Bulb Onion Production Derby in Davao de Oro (second Trial), was launched on September 5, 2023 at Purok 4, Batinao, New Bataan, Davao de Oro with Batinao Cabacungan Sto Nino Irrigator’s Farmers Association (BACASIFIA), Inc. as the project cooperator.
Moreover, another harvest activity commenced on January 30, Tuesday, as the collaborating agencies aimed to harvest a total of 30 kg for this project. The produce were sold at P100 per kilo, and the proceeds will be given to BACASIFIA.
The success of their research greatly contributed to the farmers as it provided them with the right knowledge on which specific varieties thrive in the province's climate and geographical conditions, as well as serving as the basis of DA for procuring red bulb onion seeds to be distributed to qualified farmers.
Among the other partner agencies that aided the success of this project comprised LGU New Bataan, National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP)-Tagum Mabini Campus, Davao de Oro State College (DDOSC), DA-Agricultural Training Institute (ATI)-Davao and BPI Davao.
Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga represented by Executive Assistant Nena Atamosa, Provincial Agriculturist Jaime Anter, DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Abel James I. Monteagudo and others were present during the event, ensuring continual support for the welfare and development of our farmers. PR