Red bulb onion flourishes in Davao de Oro.

During the harvest festival on January 25, more than 15 kilogram (kg) of red bulb onion were initially harvested, which included onion 68, onion 88, red Pinoy, red moon, and red dragon varieties coming from the RAMGO International Corporation, Allied Botanical Corporation, East-West Seed Company, and Pilipinas Kaneko Seeds Corporation seed companies.

This project, dubbed as the varietal showcase on Red Bulb Onion Production Derby in Davao de Oro (second Trial), was launched on September 5, 2023 at Purok 4, Batinao, New Bataan, Davao de Oro with Batinao Cabacungan Sto Nino Irrigator’s Farmers Association (BACASIFIA), Inc. as the project cooperator.