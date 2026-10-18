“Red Crown” hits cinemas Oct 28

WHAT happens when the pursuit of the perfect crown becomes a fight for survival?

This October, GMA Pictures brings audiences “Red Crown,” a thriller film that takes the glamorous and fiercely competitive world of beauty pageants to a shocking extreme. Directed by Dominic Zapata, the film opens in cinemas nationwide on October 28.

“Red Crown” follows 25 contestants competing in the 25th anniversary of the Queen of the Islands pageant, only to discover that the glamorous competition has become a deadly fight for survival. As eliminations turn fatal, the contestants face betrayal, sabotage, and mounting fear while uncovering the dark system behind the pageant.

Blending satire, comedy, and survival-thriller elements, the film takes the familiar world of beauty pageants – beauty, rankings, scores, pasarela, competition, and sisterhood – and pushes them to an absurd extreme. It explores the pressure to be beautiful and perfect, while turning “survival of the fittest” into a literal battle for the crown.

When the contestants uncover the truth, how will they expose the deadly competition to the world? And can they set aside their differences to fight back together to survive?

“Red Crown” features an impressive ensemble of real-life pageant royalty and Sparkle stars, including Yana Aduana, Alethea Ambrosio, Ara Arida, Herlene Budol, Skye Chua, Faith da Silva, Michelle Marquez Dee, Haley Dizon, MJ Encabo, Shuvee Etrata, Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Maika Kemmochi, MJ Lastimosa, Aira Lopez, Sanya Lopez, Ahtisa Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Peña, Sandy Riccio, Jade Tecson, Tarah Valencia, Yna Angela Uy, and Yza Thalia Uy.

Joining the film’s cast are Michael De Mesa, Epy Quizon, Bianca Manalo, Vince Maristela, Roxie Smith, Christian Singson, Jay Ortega, Tim Yap, Pinky Tobiano, Cat Arambulo, Anna Magkawas, and Ms. Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Red Crown” is written by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon.

With its mix of pageant spectacle, biting satire, dark humor, mystery, and high-stakes survival, “Red Crown” promises to take audiences on a competition unlike any other.

Because in this pageant, the ultimate prize isn't just the crown. It's staying alive.

GMA Pictures’ “Red Crown” opens in cinemas nationwide on October 28.