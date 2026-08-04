Red Horse Muziklaban 2026 searches for next OPM legend

RED Horse Beer, the world's No. 1 extra strong beer, is once again calling on bands from every corner of the country to stake their claim to the championship. This year, bands nationwide are once again invited to compete through a gauntlet of screenings and eliminations, all the way to the finals showdown, to see if they have what it takes to bag the 2026 Pambansang Muziklaban crown.

Open to all Filipino bands with members aged 21 to 45 years old, Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban welcomes all rock music genres including metal rock, alternative rock, punk rock, reggae, and everything in between. Winners can expect all the glory that has defined the competition for years, with only one standing on top at the end. The Grand Champion will be crowned and will receive a cash prize of Php1,000,000.00 and, more importantly, a lasting spot in Muziklaban's roster of champions.

For over two decades, the country's longest-running battle-of-the-bands competition has served as a launchpad for aspiring Filipino musicians. Since 1999, the competition has produced champions like IBARRA (formerly Hardboiledeggz) (2006), EVEN (2008), HATANKARU (2009), LIGHT OF LUNA (2010), and the 2004 Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Champion MAYONNAISE.

Last season's Grand Finals saw TAMAD SI JUAN from Davao beat out finalists VDS, BAGUIO GOLD MUSIC, HILO, and THEMATA to take home the top honors. Performances from some of the country's top bands, including GREYHOUNDZ, WILABALIW, URBANDUB, MAYONNAISE, KJWAN, RAZORBACK, TYPECAST, CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and SETSUNA, rounded out a night capturing the essence of Muziklaban — the best of the best sharing the stage for an all-out music fest.

Registration for the Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban is now ongoing. Start tightening your sets now and visit the Red Horse Beer Muziklaban Facebook page (www.facebook.com/redhorsebeermuziklaban) for updates. Sino ang susunod na Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban champion? Rak on! #RedHorseMuziklaban. PR